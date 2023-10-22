Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

A huge week of earnings reports has the potential to shift the focus of investors away from the headlines on the Middle East and surging Treasury yields. Some of the heavyweights due to report include Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META) (preview), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (analysis), AbbVie (ABBV) (analysis), and Chevron (CVX) (analysis).

The European Central Bank will announce its interest rate decision on October 26. The ECB is expected to hold rates steady after firing off 450 points of rate hikes since July 2022. As for the Federal Reserve, members will be in a blackout period ahead of the next FOMC meeting in November, but the "higher for how much longer" guessing game will go on. For its part, BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, and not lower rates until June of 2024, while Seeking Alpha analyst John M. Mason reminded that the Fed has no intention to go soft on inflation and Seeking Alpha analyst Mott Capital Management warned the Fed's policy challenges are also a stock market obstacle.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 23 - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and Brown & Brown (BRO).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 24 - Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Visa (V), Coca-Cola (KO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and General Electric (GE).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, October 25 - Meta Platforms (META), T-Mobile US (TMUS), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Boeing (BA), and General Dynamics (GD).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, October 26 - Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Merck & Co. (MRK), Intel (INTC), Altria (MO), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and United Parcel Service (UPS).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, October 27 - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), AbbVie (ABBV), and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include LKQ Corporation (LKQ) to $0.30 from $0.275, WestRock (WRK) to $0.30 from $0.275, Rollins (ROL) to $0.15 from $0.13. See Seeking Alpha's list of Quick Dividend Stock Picks.

Key events: Qualcomm (QCOM) will update on its innovation plans as part of the company's Snapdragon Summit on October 24. The Women's Wear Daily Apparel & Retail CEO Summit will feature a long list of notable speakers, including Macy's (M) CEO Jeff Gennette, Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY) CEO Andrea Guerra, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz, Saks CEO Marc Metrick, and Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy Van Raemdonck. Anthropic Co-founder and Chief Scientist Jared Kaplan will be one of the speakers at the Bloomberg Technology Summit. Amazon (AMZN) recently disclosed that it will invest up to $4B in the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup. On October 25, shareholders of Capri Holdings (CPRI) will vote on the takeover offer from Tapestry (TPR).

Conference schedule: The conference schedule is light next week, but NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT), and other healthcare firms will present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference. The Robin Hood conference will take place in New York on October 24-25. The event will feature stock picks and investing discussions. Participants include Stanley Druckenmiller, Paul Tudor Jones II, David Einhorn, James Chanos, Citadel, Point72, Glenview Capital Management, Muddy Waters, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Volatility watch: Short interest levels are elevated on Groupon (GRPN), Zynex (ZYXI), and C3.ai (AI). Options trading volume has moved higher in the last few days on electric vehicle makers Tesla (TSLA) and Nikola (NKLA). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index are Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP), PCTEL (PCTI), and MMTec (MTC). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index are Aldeyra (ALDX), Seres (MCRB), and Redfin (RDFN).

Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) to Strong Buy from Hold, Qorvo (QRVO) to Buy from Hold, and ContextLogic (WISH) to Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.