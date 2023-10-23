Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Why I Am Buying More Into Earnings Despite Freefalling Share Prices

Oct. 23, 2023 8:45 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)C9 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.64K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal shares have fallen through their short-term resistance level, declining by 12.46% compared to the S&P 500.
  • The bear case for PayPal has intensified due to a changing macroeconomic environment, with declining transaction take rates and margins.
  • Despite macroeconomic headwinds, I still see PayPal as my second-best value idea and plan to allocate more capital towards it.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

I have been absolutely incorrect, as PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares have fallen through their short-term resistance level. I have been following PYPL closely and still feel it's one of the most mispriced equities in the market today. Since my previous

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
28.64K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, C, AAPL, GOOGL, META, AMZN, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (5.46K)
Keep loading up Steve. I’ll pass.
o
old maid
Today, 9:41 AM
Premium
Comments (2.71K)
how many sgares do you have? what is yout avg cost? ty
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (1.35K)
Paypal is the #1 processor of digital payments. Paypal is ubiquitious amongst people and merchants that process electronic payments. Revenues and profits are growing. P/E ratio is around 16. Shares are being bought back. Probably going to take another quarter or two. At some point, I'm predicting more value-type investors will pile in and move shares higher
o
old maid
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (2.71K)
@Frank Thomas in Florida throughout its amazing success how much have shareholders been paid?

when do you suppose the distributions will begin?
r
reganbaha
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (756)
Thanks
R
RealityPill
Today, 8:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (703)
Go woke go broke .. they steal company money if they don't like posts or the non woke .. it in their T&Cs for u doubters
R
RealityPill
Today, 9:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (703)
@klwilly62 do your DD ..
G
Galmo
Today, 10:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.02K)
@RealityPill maybe do yours? Payment stocks similar to Paypal are going down also (see SQ).

And look at the chart for BUD. You couldn't even tell me when the whole boycott started lol
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.