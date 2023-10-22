Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B2Gold Corp.'s Golden Horizons With Growth Footing

Oct. 22, 2023 12:22 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CA
Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • B2Gold Corp.: 5.0% dividend yield, strong cash position with significant investments in expansion.
  • Major international events are unfolding, putting upward pressure on gold prices.
  • Back River mine nearing completion, with first production expected in 1Q25. Potential small development in Gramalote, with BTG acquiring 100%.
  • BTG telegraphing ongoing negotiations with the Malian government are going positively, with no expected impact on operations despite new laws.

Mining.

Alfio Manciagli

Investment Thesis

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is a globalized gold-mining company, operating several low-cost mines and several exploratory digs on almost every continent. BTG is a cash-rich power player in the low AISC (All In Sustaining Cost) mining world and still maintains

This article was written by

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.4K Followers
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjaminsBenjamin Halliburton, our founder, founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 and was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. He managed money while earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on finance from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 1990, where he was distinguished as a Fuqua Scholar. In 1994, he earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He was the top-performing portfolio manager at his firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben was the youngest partner at his firm and was called “the best investor I have ever met” by one of the senior managing partners.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTG
--
BTO:CA
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.