Rivian Q3 Preview: Impressive Delivery Numbers, Management Should Consider A Sale

Oct. 22, 2023
Noah Cox
Summary

  • Rivian's Q3 earnings will be a crucial moment for the company, as it faces challenges in the EV sector and the need for continuous capital injection.
  • Rivian's partnership with Amazon adds value to its business model and makes it an attractive acquisition target.
  • Exploring a potential sale could provide Rivian with financial stability and operational scalability in the competitive EV landscape.
Investment Thesis

Rivian's (NASDAQ:RIVN) upcoming Q3 earnings are poised to be a significant inflection point for the company, especially following the market's jittery response to its preliminary sales figures and the announcement of a substantial convertible note offering. Despite a promising

Noah Cox
My name is Noah and I'm the Co-founder of Ultima Insights (a research company for retail investors) and Noahs' Arc Capital Management (private fund for accredited investors). I've been investing since I was 12 and Co-founded Ultima + Noahs' Arc out of my college dorm at the University of Michigan. I love to swim, read and vacation in my freetime.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

