Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equitrans: MVP Woes Continue

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • Equitrans has pushed back the timeline for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and increased projected costs.
  • The company now expects the pipeline to be completed in Q1 2024, with costs estimated at $7.2 billion.
  • A proposed increase in the maximum tariff for MVP will have little impact on its EBITDA.

Gas delivery to remote regions. yellow gas pipeline that laid through green field. a long yellow pipe.

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Back in August, I wrote that the completion of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) presented a significant opportunity for Equitrans (NYSE:ETRN), but there were still potential delay and cost overrun risks associated

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.63K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rv3lynn
Today, 2:21 AM
Comments (886)
I am a proud holder of equity in the last US pipeline, painful as it has been.
Dumbass me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETRN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETRN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETRN
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.