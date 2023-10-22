Maddie Meyer

Introduction

The stock prices of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) have fallen sharply. Both companies are heavily indebted, and the low profit margin and increased interest rates do not help either. Recently, competitor Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Rite Aid's bankruptcy presents opportunities for both CVS and Walgreens. They can acquire a number of Rite Aid's drugstores. This seems opportunistic (especially for Walgreens) but the high debt burden seems to be holding back this opportunity.

CVS Health has many features that I find attractive compared to Walgreens'. Risks are the low profit margin and increased interest rates. And we almost forgot about their new competitor: Amazon Pharmacy.

In my article, I make the comparison between CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and examine whether Rite Aid stores are a good fit. I also examine whether a dividend cut is likely. Next, I discuss a major risk: Amazon Pharmacy. And I write about why this risk could hurt Walgreens more. And finally, I take a closer look at valuation.

CVS Health versus Walgreens Boots Alliance

CVS Health has strong synergy advantages over Walgreens Boots Alliance. This is evident from the better results. CVS Health combines its pharmacy chain with health insurance and pharmacy benefit management. Therefore, the group is difficult to compare with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

On November 1, 2023, CVS' third quarter results will be released, so I'll discuss some comparable points from the second quarter figures.

Both CVS's pharmacy operations and Walgreens' stores experienced strong sales growth. However, operating margin declined significantly due to opioid settlements and Walgreens' cost management program.

CVS' pharmacy business sales were up 7.6% year-on-year, but operating margin was down 17.4% (operating margin = 4.9%).

Walgreens' revenue rose sharply by 9.2% year on year. Adjusted operating margin fell 8.3% to just 0.1%. Both companies are under pressure from opioid settlements. This especially affects Walgreens, which already has a low operating profit margin.

There are differences in each company's strategic drugstore locations. CVS’ drugstores are mainly concentrated in metropolitan areas across the US. This is beneficial because the stores are located in high-traffic areas. But in my opinion, their abundance of stores could be better optimized. These busy locations are expensive to rent and a store on every street corner does not seem necessary to me.

CVS pharmacies store map (Red Lion Data)

The map of Walgreens drugstores appeals better to me. There is a Walgreens store anywhere in the US within a few miles drive. Geographically, the stores are much better spread, so the branding is much better. Consumers in remote areas can rely on Walgreens.

However, on the financial side, CVS' drugstores are more profitable than Walgreens'.

Walgreens store map (Red Lion Data)

Both CVS and Walgreens own a PBM, which could give them synergy advantages. However, this is not always the case. Rite Aid struggled to remain profitable a year after acquiring PBM EnvisionRx. With low profit margins, management decisions on cost control and investments are extremely important. There is barely any room for mistakes.

For CVS Health, there is an additional advantage: It owns health insurer Aetna. Aetna is doing well and revenue for the quarter increased 17.6% year over year. However, adjusted operating income fell 19.9% (operating margin = 5.8%). The high operating margin benefits the consolidated company because it increases the overall profit margin. Pharmacy chains' profit margins are generally quite low. Aetna is growing strong, but it expects a headwind of more than $1 billion next year because of the one-star rating downgrade for its Aetna National PPO plan.

Leverage of CVS is Low, Opportunities Arise

CVS Health has significantly reduced its net debt in recent years from $69B in 2018 to $39B in 2022. This year, net debt increased slightly due to the strategic acquisitions of Signify Health in March and Oak Street Health in May. Both companies add value by expanding the platform to include primary care, home health and provider enablement.

Net debt appears large, but CVS can easily carry the debt load. TTM interest expense is $2.4B, while operating income is decent at $15B (interest coverage is 6.3). Moreover, CVS is highly profitable to reduce debt in the coming years.

CVS Health' debts, cash and cash equivalents (CVS' annual reports)

Recently, competitor Rite Aid, a pharmacy chain, filed for bankruptcy. Rite Aid was a large drugstore that sold prescription drugs, OTC medications and personal care products. It also generated revenue through EnvisionRx, their PBM. Consolidated revenue of $24 billion in 2022 was decent. Profit and free cash flow stagnated quite a bit after the acquisition of EnvisionRx in 2015, leaving it unable to meet its obligations.

The bankruptcy provides opportunities for CVS. Rite Aid customers will now switch to a CVS or Walgreens drugstore. Another opportunity in which both companies could benefit is a partial acquisition of Rite Aid's drugstores.

If you look at the map of Rite Aid drugstores, you will see that the stores are highly concentrated, as is CVS. Walgreens, on the other hand, has a wider reach and is more spread across the US.

For Walgreens, the acquisition of a number of Rite Aid drugstores seem beneficial. This will increase the concentration of Walgreens' drugstores in metropolitan areas. On the other hand, if CVS acquires the Rite Aid drugstores, the concentration of stores will be huge. This does not seem to be a good fit because the efficiency of the stores could decrease.

Rite Aid store map (Red Lion Data)

So the question is whether Walgreens can finance it. Walgreens Boots Alliance has net debt of $8.4 billion while TTM EBITDA is currently negative (-$2.6 billion).

Walgreens' TTM interest expense is $579 million. Assume that operating income will rise again to 2021 levels. We then arrive at an interest coverage of 5.8. However, there are a lot of challenges because of the opioid settlement that both companies are facing. So I think it’s difficult to return to the 2021 figure. Walgreens will have to cut costs to remain profitable. And even if profits return in 2021, there is hardly any room to take over a number of Rite Aid's drugstores.

CVS has more opportunities. The interest coverage is 6.3 and the strong free cash flow gives CVS the opportunity to acquire some of Rite Aid's stores. Still, I don't think this is strategic because of its already concentrated portfolio. And even if they don't take over Rite Aid’s drugstores. Customers will have to find an alternative. So I do expect some sales growth for both CVS and Walgreens.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

Dividend growth history (CVS Health' ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Management rewards its shareholders well. In addition to a good annual dividend of $2.42 (dividend yield = 3.4%), CVS has been buying back shares since last year. Share buybacks can have a beneficial effect on the stock price by reducing the supply of shares. Shares outstanding is reduced from 1.322 million in 2021 to currently 1.282 million. This year, CVS returned some $3.6 billion to shareholders. Net income was $4 billion and free cash flow is $11.7 billion (YTD). The shareholder return program seems sustainable for the long term.

CVS Health' cash flow highlights (Annual reports)

The Big Shark: Amazon Pharmacy

With one less competitor, I would think the risk would be lower. But the arrival of Amazon Pharmacy in 2020 could throw a spanner in the works. Amazon has enormous capital to dominate the pharmacy market. Its optimized distribution centers offer a cost-effective solution that could make its profit margin higher than CVS or Walgreens. Amazon Pharmacy is also more cost-efficient because it does not own physical drugstores. Customers can order online and the drone delivery service brings the drugs to your home within 60 minutes.

The question is how dominant Amazon Pharmacy will become. As with the advent of Amazon, there are still physical stores where people like to shop. Physical stores are not going to disappear anytime soon. So I don't expect CVS and Walgreens to go out of business either.

I do see advantages of Amazon Pharmacy outside the city. Fewer people live here, making it quite expensive to keep a physical store open. So Amazon Pharmacy can provide the solution here. Amazon will be able to conduct their drone flights easier compared to a busy city like New York. And that's actually to Walgreens' disadvantage. Walgreens has its stores scattered across the US. I therefore expect Walgreens to face more competition from Amazon Pharmacy than from CVS.

However, Amazon Pharmacy still is a big threat to both CVS and Walgreens. Amazon uses consumer data to offer the best combination of products and prices to generate strong sales from every customer. Their data-driven platform offers a significant advantage over competitors. In the short term I don't see any material damage yet, but that could change in 10 years.

Both CVS and WBA are Valuable

Stock valuation is also an important part of making an investment decision. Walgreens looks more interesting with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only 6.2. CVS Health is valued slightly more expensively with a forward P/E ratio of 8.2. Walgreens is valued cheaper for a reason due to its low profit margin and large debt pile. However, if we include debt and cash in the valuation picture, Walgreens looks attractive here too.

Conclusion

Both CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliances have their own pros and cons. CVS Health can derive strong synergy benefits from their businesses. And the profit margin of their health insurer Aetna is much higher than that of the other business units. A nice plus. Also, CVS's balance sheet looks much better than Walgreens' because of Walgreens’ high debt levels.

Walgreens, on the other hand, is better distributed across the US. Their brand can be seen almost everywhere. But in the long run, I expect this will be a disadvantage for Walgreens if Amazon Pharmacy becomes dominant.

Both companies face difficulties because the opioid settlements. Therefore, Walgreens operating margin is in the red (also because its cost savings program).

The recent bankruptcy of competitor Rite Aid offers opportunities for both companies. Former Rite Aid customers can shop at CVS or Walgreens, which boosts sales. Moreover, they could also acquire some of Rite Aid's drugstores. This seems interesting for Walgreens because it then has a much higher drugstore concentration in metropolitan areas. But due to the high debt levels, this could not be a strategic move. CVS, on the other hand, is in a much better position financially.

Both companies are dividend aristocrats. If the dividend is cut, it could have a significant impact on the share price. But a dividend cut at CVS seems unlikely to me. For Walgreens, this risk is much greater because of its debt burden.

The high interest rate clearly has a major impact on the results of both companies due to the low profit margin businesses. The valuation of both companies is very attractive, with Walgreens clearly undervalued compared to CVS Health. Both can benefit from low interest rates in the coming years. The Fed expects to cut rates from 2024 to 2026, after which it plans to keep rates at 2.5% over the longer term. The condition for this is that both inflation and the economy cool down. As the economy looks now, I expect this to happen.

In the long term, there is a big shark lurking: Amazon Pharmacy. CVS Health is worth buying for now, but investors will need to be cautious because of the dominance of Amazon Pharmacy.

