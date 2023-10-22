GluckKMB/iStock via Getty Images

The period between 2000 and 2003 was a pretty brutal time to be an investor, with four rallies of 20% or more in the S&P 500, and to add insult to injury, on the fifth rally greater than 20%, the market stalled out from June 2003 until August 2003, as investors waited patiently to find out if they were being set up for another drop.

Trading View

The message here is that a rally of 20% is relatively common in a bear market, and these rallies always get investors to believe that the worse is behind them. It may be different this time, but it is also clear that the S&P 500 is now on the cusp of falling below the 20% threshold many investors have used to mark the "new bull market."

Trading View

Yield Curve Steepening

Additionally, we are now seeing the yield curve re-steepen as measured by the US 30-year minus the US 3-month. To make this easy, if you reverse the spread and instead do the US 3-month Treasury minus the 30-year, it becomes easier to see that stocks were falling in 2000 as the yield curve was falling, too, as the bond market anticipated a potential recession. If the yield curve continues to steepen today, the relationship would suggest that the stock market declines still lie in front of us, and the rally of last year's lows is either to be re-tested or even broken at some point. This didn't happen in 2020, and it could have been an outlier due to the tremendous liquidity pumped into the economy and the market.

Trading View

Valuations Are At A Turning Point

Multiple expansion was also a common characteristic between 2000 to 2003 and today. The big rallies in the S&P of greater than 20% typically came due to rising PE ratios, which is very similar to what we have seen in recent months. Notably, we have witnessed PE multiple in the S&P 500 turn lower around the same point in the cycle they turned down in 2002.

Bloomberg

That shift in trend and move lower in the PE ratio in the 2000 cycle was accompanied by a move higher in credit spreads, as noted by the Bloomberg High Yield OAS Index. This shows the spread moving sharply higher in the middle of 2002, which caused the S&P 500 PE to drop from around 21 to around 15.

Bloomberg

It leaves us at the same part of the cycle because today, as we are starting to show signs of credit spreads widening, with the Bloomberg High Yield OAS on the rise in recent weeks, as yields on the Treasury curve spike, it is only natural for high yield debt also to see their yields rise and spreads widen.

Bloomberg

The falling credit spreads in mid-May until July 2023 helped fuel the multiple expansion in the equity market, pushing prices higher and suppressing implied volatility. If spreads are now rising and financial conditions are tightening, then PE multiples should undergo a period of contraction.

Bloomberg

Tightening Financial Conditions

One of the biggest drivers of financial conditions and spread seems to be the dollar, as a change in the dollar's value abroad can either contract or expand global growth and with rates on the back of the Treasury curve rising rapidly, the dollar has gone through a period of a lot of strengthening, which should slow growth. At the same time, higher yields also work to slow growth globally and domestically. This should increase the risk of default and cause investors to want a more significant discount to own high-yield debt, thus pushing up high-yield rates and widening credit spreads.

Bloomberg

If the dollar continues to strengthen and rates stay elevated or go higher, then high yield spreads should continue to rise, increasing implied volatility in the equity market and, consequently, contract the PE ratio and push stock values down.

Bloomberg

This comes down to the Fed and where they want financial conditions to be. If the Fed wants financial conditions to be tight, slow the economy, and bring inflation down, they shall tighten financial conditions. And that, along with wider spreads, are not good for stocks.

It seemed clear from listening to Jay Powell. However, he was vaguer than usual. He did everything he could to suggest that he didn't know how long the policy needed to remain tight or that it may need to stay tighter for longer than thought because it wasn't clear if the full effect of the tightening thus far was sufficient or if enough time had passed. The type of language and lack of clarity alone should result in a widening of credit spread. It should make bond investors worry about the possibility of a Fed overtightening, keeping rates too high for too long, or even risk going higher.

No Fundamental or Technical Support

Additionally, fundamentals are not there to support this equity market should it begin to decline, trading at a much higher level on a PE basis at 19.2 versus a historical average of 16.9 since 1954 based on earnings over the last twelve months. The current multiple is in a range that tends to be more associated with market tops over time than the start of a new bull market. Assuming that earnings over the last 12 months are around $220 per share, it would suggest at an average PE ratio of 16.9, the S&P 500 would trade for roughly 3,720.

Bloomberg

Technically, the S&P 500 is very close to breaking significant support at 4,200, which would knock the index below the 20% mark for the gains from the October 2022 lows, and it has already fallen below the 200-day moving average as of October 21. Additionally, below 4,200 there isn't much in the form of technical support until about 4,100.

Bloomberg

The reasons for the decline from 2000 to 2003 may differ, but that cycle taught us that not every stock market sell-off results in a "V" shape recovery, as many investors have gotten used to over the years. These cycles can play out over a few years and often fool people.

Many investors still want to buy the dip, which may be the most evident sign that the bear market isn't over. And that this new "bull market" may turn out to be fake, just like all of those in the 2000 to 2003 cycle.