Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Domino's Pizza Shares Look Expensive Given Pricing Pressure (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 22, 2023 4:31 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza shares have fallen 15% from their recent highs due to mixed quarterly results and slowing sales momentum.
  • The company's revenue fell 4% from last year, but there were several factors complicating the comparisons; still same-store sales were weak in the US.
  • While franchise royalties and gross margins have improved, there are concerns about a meaningful slowdown in sales and an increase in promotions.

Domino"s Pizza Reports Increase In Same Store Sales During Quarterly Report

Scott Olson

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have fallen about 15% from their highs in recent weeks, with a decidedly mixed quarter not helping sentiment. While the recently announced Uber Eats partnership may boost growth next year, sales

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.84K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DPZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DPZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPZ
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.