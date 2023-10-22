Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Chase For Yield Is On: JEPY And QQQY

Oct. 22, 2023 7:00 AM ETJEPY, QQQY7 Comments
Summary

  • Income producing investors benefit from selling options in a sideways or falling market.
  • The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is a popular option strategy ETF that generates high income.
  • Two new income-related ETFs, Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options Income ETF and Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF, have recently been launched.

A hand holding five $100 bills

JoeLena

A sideways market or a market that is slowly falling benefits the likes of income producing investors that utilize selling options.

The key option strategy that can work during market conditions like this is the covered call strategy.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

F
Fasten
Today, 8:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
Thanks Brad, following them both, would like them to build up some history. My biggest question is how the stock value is determined, since the don’t own any stocks. Do you know?
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 8:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.73K)
I hold QQQx in my IRA
Hi Brad
I sure do miss mean tweets instead of WW3
Love ya buddy
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.26K)
Thanks for the idea.
p
pointgiven
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (106)
I’m getting JEPY down -2.26% ( including dividend) from conception date. SPY down -4.86% same time period. Also the dividend was for about 2 weeks only and was close to 5%. I have a small number of shares myself and been pretty happy about it.
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Today, 7:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.8K)
This new fad in high yield seems to imply genius fund managers can make in excess of 50% returns selling options. I doubt anyone can do that over time. There is someone on the other side of these transactions, and they will all have to be rich idiots to give away that kind of money in this zero sum game.

Clearly, some of the money will be return of investors' funds. Even TSLY admits that. (TSLY is very similar to the funds mentioned here)

TSLY has gone down more in share price than the payments of dividends.

I totaled it up and posted here:

seekingalpha.com/...

TSLY price today, 19 Oct 2023 at 12:11 CDT @ 11.97,

original price $20 per share, $8.03 net loss

cumulative dividends

10/06/2023 CASH $0.5769 09/07/2023 09/11/2023 09/18/2023
09/08/2023 CASH $0.5849 09/07/2023 09/11/2023 09/18/2023
08/04/2023 CASH $0.8303 08/03/2023 08/07/2023 08/14/2023
07/07/2023 CASH $1.0661 07/06/2023 07/10/2023 07/17/2023
06/07/2023 CASH $0.8033 06/06/2023 06/08/2023 06/15/2023
05/05/2023 CASH $0.4402 05/04/2023 05/08/2023 05/15/2023
04/06/2023 CASH $0.8286 04/05/2023 04/10/2023 04/17/2023
03/08/2023 CASH $0.9023 03/07/2023 03/09/2023 03/16/2023
02/08/2023 CASH $0.9029 02/07/2023 02/09/2023 02/16/2023
01/10/2023 CASH $0.9986 01/05/2023 01/11/2023 01/12/2023

cumulative $7.93 returned

The share price has lost more than the dividends!!!

This is a very risky investment suitable for a tiny portion of anyone's funds.
Valleywood profile picture
Valleywood
Today, 7:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.21K)
Very nice introduction to this family of funds. Great job. I also notice that you have become more investingly (is that a word?) frisky these days, which is fun to watch.
I have owned JEPI for awhile and am very happy with the results. As an old dog however, I have to admit that JEPY and QQQY both have me looking at what I perceive to be ice so very thin that I can see the fish swimming beneath my skates. Don't want a cold bath !
On the other hand .......... I have followed a few of you suggestions in REITS that have worked out pretty well over time (roughly 78% heavy money makers if you must know, with a few clinkers thrown in. Petty good average, that.) and though JEPY and QQQY are the antithesis of patient investing, I imagine I may nibble at a few shares because of your interesting introduction.
You will of course, indulge my trepidation with a smile. Perhaps if I keep the thin ice over water < 2' deep...... Old dogs are wise but still like a game of fetch.
dpiper profile picture
dpiper
Today, 7:23 AM
Premium
Comments (67)
Not me. 2 risky
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

