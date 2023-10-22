Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America Could Go Up In A Mild Recession

Trapping Value
Summary

  • Bank of America's Q3-2023 results showed robust revenues and a 10% increase in net income.
  • The deposit flight that affected regional banks did not impact Bank of America, with 200,000 new checking accounts added and steady total deposits.
  • We tell you why BAC could actually go up in a recession and upgrade this to a buy.
  • We also show how one preferred share offering could give you a similar returns to BAC common shares over the medium term.
This article was written by

Trapping Value
40.09K Followers
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder. Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in BAC, BAC.PR.L over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

