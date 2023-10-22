Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earn 7.2% Yield From Natural Gas, And More Tomorrow: Antero Midstream

Oct. 22, 2023 11:30 AM ETAR11 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Your goal shouldn't be beating the market. It should be meeting your financial needs.
  • Time is the enemy of many financial goals, but it's the ally of income investors.
  • We take a trip down history lane to see a choice that we've made and how it's played out.
This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
106.91K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

upnorthwi profile picture
upnorthwi
Today, 12:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.08K)
Love AM. It was a little scary during Covid when the price hit $1.98, but they've made a lot of progress and over $12 now. I've held it 4 years, more than doubled my money. Can't ask for much more.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 12:11 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (171)
I wish I would've started a position in this a year ago when I started building EPD & ENB. Would've been a nice edition and I would've been in a green quite a bit.

Appreciate the insights! Cheers.
cuzin GJ profile picture
cuzin GJ
Today, 11:59 AM
Investing Group
Comments (229)
If AR can generate solid FCF numbers, then we have solid price appreciation plus nice dividend. Totally agree with your statement- don’t try to beat averages, meet your financial needs and expectations. Thx Rida. !
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.17K)
@cuzin GJ Thank you for your readership. Glad you like your income from AM.
L
Lucas In Toronto
Today, 11:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (271)
I bought my position in June and August 2021 and I am up 48.75% including dividends. It helps make up for the other holdings having a temporary fall back.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.17K)
@Lucas In Toronto that us great to hear. We will collect those dividends together. All the best!
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 11:51 AM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
Good article….nice AM report. I’m wondering what your thoughts are on ENB, albeit Canadian, so can be held in IRA….just a q, since it looks great, I’ve owned it a while and am considering adding to it, or AM. Next, and this is important, as reflected in this article, one of your goals, and it’s a good one, is to assist investors in minimizing their time mulling over all their stocks, etc., and relying more on you. Although I am one of those, I am also one of those who as been doing it for over 60 years, I enjoy it, BUT, at age 83, I need to find a way to confidently reduce my market time, while maintained, and increasing, the sustainability of my capital and my yield. It would be good, just a suggestion, if there were a way for you to provide confirmed results of your HDO over a period of years, so that prospective subscribers could know what might be our annual yield, details of annual stock price growth or not, etc. Myself, I’m 20% off my portfolio all time high, but my distribution yield has increased over the same period of time. I want to “ease out” if I could, but I need to have confidence that my results might continue. Your 2-week, credit card required, trial doesn’t really do what I need. SimplySafe doesn’t require a credit card for trial, I did that years ago, and I’ve been a paid subscriber ever since. It’s a fantastic service, after the trial I used my credit card. Just a comment. I thought article on AM was one of your better, and most are terrific anyway, articles. Thanks.
John603 profile picture
John603
Today, 12:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (12)
@hafen
I have read this guy for years. He is so on it. Amazing. But...when to get out? That's why you need the service. But I did not get it either YET.
marshbruce profile picture
marshbruce
Today, 11:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (26)
www.anteromidstream.com/...
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:10 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.17K)
@marshbruce thanks for sharing. Lot of accretive acquisitions happening in the midstream space.
U
Unknown_1
Today, 12:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (42)
@marshbruce That is a good article from a year ago. Did it happen?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare
