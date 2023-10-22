Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Don't Burn Yourself On Upcoming Earnings

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Microsoft is releasing its Q1 FY 2024 earnings on October 24, with reasonable analyst estimates, but doubts about exceeding them due to stagnant enterprise IT spending.
  • The Gen AI trend is promising, but it's unlikely to significantly impact earnings in the upcoming Q1, and cloud growth may continue to slow.
  • The Personal Computing segment faces challenges, and Microsoft's investments in AI could hinder cash distributions to shareholders.
  • Given these factors, it's advisable to approach Microsoft's earnings with a 'Hold' rating and not expect an aggressive upside.

Microsoft Deutschland GmbH in Munich

FinkAvenue

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to open books for its Q1 FY 2024 earnings on October 24th after the market closes. Although analyst consensus estimates are reasonable, I doubt that Microsoft will beat expectations. Investors should consider that Microsoft major

Cavenagh Research
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Proxy profile picture
Proxy
Today, 5:59 AM
Comments (1.66K)
"Microsoft Copilot launches November 1: Can it live up to the A.I. hype?"
CNBC's Steve Kovach joins 'Squawk Box' to report on Microsoft's new A.I. tool.
www.msn.com/...
