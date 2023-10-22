Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Found Gold Could Perform Strongly If Gold Rallies

Oct. 22, 2023 5:42 AM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFG:CA), NFGC
Summary

  • This analysis produces a Buy rating for New Found Gold Corp., but this rating should not be acted upon immediately as the stock could become cheaper soon.
  • A strong positive correlation with the gold price and expectations of a bull market for the gold price due to recession fears could potentially propel New Found Gold Corp to.
  • Gold will be in high demand as a safe haven against the risk of economic recession, gaining momentum as the Fed Chair assesses the current macroeconomic situation.
  • The company owns the Queensway Gold Project in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, where exploration and testing activities are on track to provide a positive boost to the share price.

This Analysis Assigns a Buy Rating to New Found Gold Corp

This analysis suggests a Buy recommendation for New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) stock, although this should not be acted upon immediately as the probability of a more

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

