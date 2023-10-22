Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Analyzing Cathie Woods Active Management Of ARKK ETF For Past 18 Months

Oct. 22, 2023 7:35 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARKK had a remarkable year in 2020, surging over 152% due to the strong performance of technology and innovation-related stocks during the pandemic.
  • In 2021 and 2022, ARKK underperformed the broader market, facing significant declines as interest rates rose and investors shifted towards traditional sectors.
  • As of October 2023, ARKK has seen a rebound with a gain of 29.3%, potentially due to renewed interest in innovation stocks and improved financial performance.
  • If investors only purchased Tesla, Cathie Woods' Top Stock, instead of ARKK, price growth would have been -21.37% compared to a growth of -41.45% for ARKK.
  • If investors had purchased VanEck Semiconductor ETF instead, they would have realized a gain of +9.72% over the same period.

Noah"s Ark

Javier_Art_Photography

ARK Invest, founded by Cathie Wood, gained significant attention in the financial world for its focus on disruptive innovation and investing in companies that are at the forefront of technological advancements. Here's a summary of Actively Managed ARK Innovation ETF’S (

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
15.98K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARKK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARKK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.