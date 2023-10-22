Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: Rock-Solid Despite Recession Fears Heading Into Q3 Earnings

Oct. 22, 2023 2:30 PM ETUS10Y, XLF6 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Capital is a leading business development company with a significant market cap advantage over its peers.
  • The company's upcoming Q3 earnings release is highly anticipated due to recent market developments and concerns about a potential recession.
  • Despite potential risks, Ares Capital's price action has remained robust and is attractively valued compared to its peers.
  • I explain why ARCC investors have not given in to the media's spooky narrative, even as longer-term yields surged recently.
  • While we cannot rule out a recession, I argue why investors should consider capitalizing on the recent pullback to add ARCC as we head into its earnings release.
This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.92K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Comments (6)

u
usiah
Today, 4:04 PM
Investing Group
Comments (13.79K)
Holding a "full" position, but adding small amounts from time to time.

Retired income investor
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 3:05 PM
Premium
Comments (7.11K)
I sincerely hope that the author's positive view is correct.
Elliot Miller
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 3:00 PM
Premium
Comments (2K)
I started buying ARCC in 2018 at $16 with reinvested dividends and doubled down when the pandemic drove prices to insane levels. Have continued to add cautiously when the price was under $18 and have accumulated a fairly large position thanks to those reinvested dividends. ARCC is extremely well run with an excellent long term track record so I continue to relish those 10%+ dividends.
If earnings exceed the dividend once again this quarter the spillover may induce another special dividend
m
mgmmdjd
Today, 2:54 PM
Premium
Comments (724)
I’m adding to ARCC and FSK on every pullback going into earnings. In an interview about a month ago, the Ares CEO noted the banks’ pullback from new lending and the advantages of ARCC’s floating rate portfolio. He said his biggest problem at the moment was trying not to smile too much.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:52 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.76K)
Good article, although you are about six hours late for this hat trick of articles on ARCC because Samuel Smith and Daniel Jones each beat you to it today.

I did buy a half position in ARCC (the largest publicly traded BDC) on a previous pullback in June for $18.20, after it went ex dividend, but have far more than 2x as much invested in FSK (the 2nd largest publicly traded BDC) for the reasons articulated in comments I posted earlier today on the other two articles and elsewhere on SA within the past couple of months. Suffice to say that I prefer a BDC that yields 13.5%, trades at an unwarranted discount to NAV of 31%, and has recently been increasing its earnings and dividend. That BDC, of course, is none other than FSK.

ARCC will be a good investment, but I posit that FSK will be a far superior performer as it continues a positive earnings trend that will shrink the discount to NAV at which it trades.
m
macbull
Today, 2:45 PM
Premium
Comments (242)
ARCC is correcting on all time frames(daily,weekly,monthly charts)
BDC's correct with direct correlation to the indices. Just evaluate basic indicators(RSI, Stoch,MACD,CCI,etc) with MA's. Much better prices ahead.
Great company, and among then best managed BDC's. Patience for far better entry.
