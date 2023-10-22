Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 22
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
11/1
|
11/16
|
0.254
|
0.28
|
10.24%
|
1.62%
|
6
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
10/31
|
11/15
|
0.115
|
0.13
|
13.04%
|
0.77%
|
30
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
11/16
|
12/8
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
5.56%
|
3.36%
|
9
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
12/28
|
1/12
|
0.64
|
0.71
|
10.94%
|
1.65%
|
29
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
11/15
|
12/1
|
0.3125
|
0.325
|
4.00%
|
2.09%
|
51
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
12/14
|
1/2
|
0.55
|
0.56
|
1.82%
|
4.42%
|
26
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
10/31
|
12/1
|
0.865
|
0.88
|
1.73%
|
4.74%
|
12
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
11/29
|
12/15
|
0.365
|
0.375
|
2.74%
|
1.98%
|
56
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
11/3
|
11/15
|
0.32
|
0.34
|
6.25%
|
3.10%
|
36
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 23 (Ex-Div 10/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
11/9
|
1.2
|
122.8
|
3.91%
|
46
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
11/15
|
0.77
|
64.23
|
4.80%
|
11
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
11/6
|
0.46
|
48.64
|
3.78%
|
12
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
11/8
|
1.1
|
190.5
|
2.31%
|
61
Tuesday Oct 24 (Ex-Div 10/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
11/16
|
0.41
|
122.22
|
1.34%
|
30
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
11/24
|
0.35
|
57.61
|
2.43%
|
24
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
11/24
|
1.35 CAD
|
80.97
|
4.87%
|
8
Wednesday Oct 25 (Ex-Div 10/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
11/9
|
0.42
|
41.66
|
4.03%
|
13
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
11/10
|
0.3675
|
44.7
|
3.29%
|
12
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
11/2
|
0.36
|
25.1
|
5.74%
|
11
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
11/17
|
0.365
|
48.94
|
2.98%
|
15
Thursday Oct 26 (Ex-Div 10/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
11/28
|
1.47 CAD
|
77.52
|
5.54%
|
8
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
11/13
|
0.7
|
115.22
|
2.43%
|
13
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
11/9
|
0.25
|
33.55
|
2.98%
|
10
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
11/13
|
0.125
|
13.39
|
3.73%
|
10
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
11/8
|
0.63
|
154.65
|
1.63%
|
16
|
South Plains Financial, Inc.
|
(SPFI)
|
11/13
|
0.13
|
25.18
|
2.07%
|
5
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
11/9
|
0.28
|
34.94
|
3.21%
|
9
Friday Oct 27 (Ex-Div 10/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
11/14
|
0.247
|
54.81
|
5.41%
|
11
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
11/15
|
0.32
|
66.66
|
1.92%
|
30
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
11/14
|
0.23
|
18.22
|
5.05%
|
10
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
11/14
|
0.5
|
27.49
|
7.28%
|
26
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
11/15
|
0.2825
|
16.99
|
6.65%
|
6
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
11/15
|
0.4525
|
48.82
|
3.71%
|
20
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
11/15
|
0.85
|
73.13
|
4.65%
|
10
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
11/20
|
0.25
|
25.22
|
3.97%
|
12
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
11/15
|
0.565
|
35.28
|
6.41%
|
34
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
11/15
|
0.4875
|
39.4
|
4.95%
|
68
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
11/14
|
1.3
|
147.81
|
3.52%
|
20
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
10/25
|
0.225
|
0.8%
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
10/25
|
0.71
|
2.7%
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
10/27
|
1.62
|
4.0%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
10/27
|
1.06 CAD
|
7.5%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
10/27
|
0.87 CAD
|
7.2%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
10/25
|
0.29
|
2.7%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
10/25
|
0.39
|
2.9%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
10/30
|
0.25
|
0.3%
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
10/24
|
0.59
|
2.0%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
10/27
|
0.27
|
0.5%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
10/27
|
0.435
|
2.2%
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
10/25
|
0.22
|
3.2%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
10/27
|
0.885
|
0.7%
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
10/27
|
0.64
|
1.3%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
10/24
|
0.78
|
3.4%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/27
|
0.33
|
2.6%
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
10/24
|
0.39
|
2.6%
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
10/25
|
0.5
|
2.7%
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
10/26
|
0.11
|
1.1%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
10/27
|
0.4182
|
5.0%
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
10/26
|
0.4
|
1.6%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
10/30
|
0.1625
|
5.6%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
10/26
|
0.27
|
0.8%
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
10/27
|
0.5
|
3.1%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
10/25
|
0.35
|
4.5%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
