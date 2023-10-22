Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 22

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 11/1 11/16 0.254 0.28 10.24% 1.62% 6 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 10/31 11/15 0.115 0.13 13.04% 0.77% 30 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 11/16 12/8 0.36 0.38 5.56% 3.36% 9 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 12/28 1/12 0.64 0.71 10.94% 1.65% 29 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 11/15 12/1 0.3125 0.325 4.00% 2.09% 51 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 12/14 1/2 0.55 0.56 1.82% 4.42% 26 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 10/31 12/1 0.865 0.88 1.73% 4.74% 12 Stepan Company (SCL) 11/29 12/15 0.365 0.375 2.74% 1.98% 56 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 11/3 11/15 0.32 0.34 6.25% 3.10% 36 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 23 (Ex-Div 10/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Clorox Company (CLX) 11/9 1.2 122.8 3.91% 46 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 11/15 0.77 64.23 4.80% 11 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 11/6 0.46 48.64 3.78% 12 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 11/8 1.1 190.5 2.31% 61 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 24 (Ex-Div 10/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 11/16 0.41 122.22 1.34% 30 Fastenal Company (FAST) 11/24 0.35 57.61 2.43% 24 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 11/24 1.35 CAD 80.97 4.87% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Oct 25 (Ex-Div 10/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 11/9 0.42 41.66 4.03% 13 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 11/10 0.3675 44.7 3.29% 12 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 11/2 0.36 25.1 5.74% 11 Unum Group (UNM) 11/17 0.365 48.94 2.98% 15 Click to enlarge

Thursday Oct 26 (Ex-Div 10/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Montreal (BMO) 11/28 1.47 CAD 77.52 5.54% 8 Celanese Corporation (CE) 11/13 0.7 115.22 2.43% 13 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 11/9 0.25 33.55 2.98% 10 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 11/13 0.125 13.39 3.73% 10 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 11/8 0.63 154.65 1.63% 16 South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) 11/13 0.13 25.18 2.07% 5 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 11/9 0.28 34.94 3.21% 9 Click to enlarge

Friday Oct 27 (Ex-Div 10/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 11/14 0.247 54.81 5.41% 11 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 11/15 0.32 66.66 1.92% 30 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 11/14 0.23 18.22 5.05% 10 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 11/14 0.5 27.49 7.28% 26 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 11/15 0.2825 16.99 6.65% 6 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 11/15 0.4525 48.82 3.71% 20 Morgan Stanley (MS) 11/15 0.85 73.13 4.65% 10 NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/20 0.25 25.22 3.97% 12 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 11/15 0.565 35.28 6.41% 34 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 11/15 0.4875 39.4 4.95% 68 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 11/14 1.3 147.81 3.52% 20 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 10/25 0.225 0.8% American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/25 0.71 2.7% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 10/27 1.62 4.0% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 10/27 1.06 CAD 7.5% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 10/27 0.87 CAD 7.2% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 10/25 0.29 2.7% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10/25 0.39 2.9% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10/30 0.25 0.3% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 10/24 0.59 2.0% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 10/27 0.27 0.5% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 10/27 0.435 2.2% First Bancorp (FBNC) 10/25 0.22 3.2% Humana Inc. (HUM) 10/27 0.885 0.7% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 10/27 0.64 1.3% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10/24 0.78 3.4% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/27 0.33 2.6% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 10/24 0.39 2.6% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 10/25 0.5 2.7% The New York Times Company (NYT) 10/26 0.11 1.1% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/27 0.4182 5.0% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 10/26 0.4 1.6% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 10/30 0.1625 5.6% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 10/26 0.27 0.8% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 10/27 0.5 3.1% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 10/25 0.35 4.5% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.