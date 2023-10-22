Laughing Water Capital - Avid Bioservices: Worth Stomaching The Volatility
Summary
- Avid Bioservices' investment has decreased due to disappointing near-term guidance, but the long-term outlook remains positive.
- The company is at a pivot point and expected to generate significant free cash flow in the future.
- Uncertainty around timing makes it difficult to predict when Avid's facilities will reach capacity, but there is potential for significant returns in the next few years.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)
Our investment in Avid Bioservices, our biologic contract drug manufacturer, has been cut in half over the last few months after issuing disappointing near-term guidance tied to a slow down in biotech spending on early-stage projects. The near term is admittedly uncertain, but the bigger picture remains unchanged. There is still a very favorable de novo biologic drug pipeline, still a very favorable patent cliff/biosimilar pipeline, still a very favorable industry supply vs. demand dynamic, still a very favorable trend toward outsourcing among large pharma, and still very favorable forecasts from existing large customers.i
Further, simply zooming out a little bit shows that after a few years of cash going out the door to fund capacity expansion, Avid is now at a pivot point, and cash should shortly be coming in the door as that capacity has been built. That cash will come with tremendous operating leverage.
The intermediate term analysis here is thus a very simple exercise. When the new capacity is filled, how much free cash flow will be generated, and what multiple will it deserve? In my estimation, before long Avid will be generating something around $100M in free cash, which is attractive vs. its quarter end enterprise value of ~$700M. Looking at M&A transactions and public competitors, it seems as if the market thinks businesses such as Avid (when mature) deserve to trade at 20x-30x free cash flow, which suggests a very bright future for CDMO stock (even If multiples compress), and the potential for returns of 200-400% over the next few years.ii
The problem?
I can tell you with near certainty that Avid’s facilities will be filled, but I cannot tell you when. That uncertainty around timing – the unknown duration – is very difficult to overcome in a market that only cares about what the macro picture will look like next week or next month.
My best guess is that it will take 4 to 5 years to reach capacity, and that the market will mostly price in success 12-18 months in advance. One may ask, “if success here is likely years away, then why not wait on the sidelines for a few years?” The answer is that there are likely to be step function advances along the way as Avid announces increases to backlog and new customer wins, and those could happen at any moment. Additionally, Avid does not even have an investor presentation. Now that they are at a clear pivot point, I think this is likely to change in the near future, which should increase interest in the name. Lastly, when the cash flow statement flips from negative to positive, surely quant based investors will take note.
If we were playing month to month or quarter to quarter stock market games, we could not own a stock like CDMO. However, as we are investing in businesses with a 3 to 5+ year view, it is worth stomaching the volatility along the way in order to capture ultimate upside that I believe is extremely likely to be realized. Insiders at Avid seem to agree, as the recent selloff has been met with insider buying.
|
Footnotes
i See commentary from RBC’s 2023 CDMO conference, company conference calls, and HALO projections.
ii LWC estimates
Disclaimer
