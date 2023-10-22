Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Laughing Water Capital - Thryv: Shares Could Gain ~400% Over The Next Few Years

Oct. 22, 2023
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary

  • Thryv Inc. is using its legacy Yellow Pages and other marketing businesses to develop software for small and medium businesses to modernize their operations.
  • THRY has seen a 10 percentage point increase in margins on the SaaS side and has experienced growth through customer referrals.
  • The company's goal of generating $200M in EBITDA from their SaaS business could lead to a potential 400% increase in shares over the next few years.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Another example is our investment in Thryv Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) which is using its legacy Yellow Pages and other marketing businesses as a base from which to build software

auroramonk
Today, 7:55 AM
Let me offer the bear case since this article didn't mention it.

Thryv has a poor balance sheet. Half of their assets are goodwill and they have significant debt. They have very little liquidity, strict covenants on their credit, and half of their tangible assets are accounts receivable. In a credit event, this business can go bankrupt very easily. Or at least experience massive dilution.

Thryv has been dropping since mid August. They had warrants expire out of the money, and the business lost a potential cash injection of 150M or something like that. That cash would have paid off two years of debt and dramatically reduced bankruptcy risk. Even given a credit event, Thryv would have had the liquidity to survive. The market isn't irrationally selling off as the letter suggests. It is pricing an increased risk that Thryv goes bankrupt because those warrants expired worthless.

High interest rates are hurting Thryvs ability to pay down principal with its melting ice cube. It really needed that cash injection.

I do really love the business model. This is the type of stock I buy. I see a competitive advantage, high margins, scalability, profitability, and a cheap valuation if we disregard the balance sheet. But I want a much better risk reward in this credit environment.
