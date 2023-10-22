Craig Barritt

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Another example is our investment in Thryv Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) which is using its legacy Yellow Pages and other marketing businesses as a base from which to build software that allows small and medium businesses to move their operations from a system of sticky notes and excel spreadsheets into the modern era. Thryv recently raised guidance, announced that margins on the SaaS side jumped 10 percentage points, and announced the release of new “centers” that should accelerate growth further.i

Shares traded down ~25% in the weeks following this news.

In my mind, it is hard to think of a better development than the margin improvement. This improvement was tied to a decision to cut back on paid customer recruitment, because more than 40% of new customers are coming through referral, which is essentially free. Combined with customers that come out of the Yellow Pages “zoo,” more than 80% of customers are coming with minimal acquisition costs. Why pay Google to help you find customers when you are getting so many for nearly free?

Importantly, the referral business seems to validate my thesis around what I call “the 3 plumber problem.” Essentially, if you live in a town with 3 plumbers, and one of those plumbers starts using Thryv so that they can schedule appointments, update you on timing, send you a bill, receive payment and more all by text message, the other two plumbers who are still saying, “I’ll be there some time next week,” have a problem. They basically have to update their own operations, or customers will simply use the plumber that has brought his business into the modern world.

In my mind, proof that this dynamic is playing out – combined with the addition of new centers that broaden Thryv’s capabilities and a management team that has a long history of under-promising and overdelivering – goes a long way toward suggesting that Thryv will hit their intermediate-term goal of generating $200M in EBITDA from their SaaS business. If that happens, and Thryv is valued similarly to other SMB software providers, shares could gain ~400% over the next few years.ii

The problem?

First is the obvious: anything “small and medium business” sounds scary in the face of a potential recession. However, Thryv’s average customer has been in business for 15+ years and operates a relatively recession resistant business, like plumbing. My theory is that the bigger problem is that customers of Thryv’s marketing businesses are being transitioned from a 15 month renewal cycle to an 18 month renewal cycle. This changes nothing in terms of the near-term cash flow, but when Thryv reports Q3 earnings next month, GAAP revenue recognition rules will create an air pocket in Thryv’s revenue and EBITDA for their marketing business. Management has been telegraphing this for a year as it does not affect cash flow, but if you are a quant relying solely on GAAP inputs, this air pocket may trigger a sell decision, and if you are a short-term trader, this can be exploited.

In any case, I can tell you with near certainty that small and medium businesses will modernize their operations and move to the cloud at some point. I can also tell you that with the ability to self-finance and the lowest customer acquisition costs out there, Thryv has real competitive advantages. Thryv also arguably has the best product at the lowest price, which is very difficult to compete with. Lastly, I can say that Thryv’s intermediate term goal implies winning less than 2% of their TAM. This does not strike me as overly ambitious.

What I can’t tell you with any degree of certainty is when these things will happen.

So why not stay on the sidelines? Again, there are likely to be step function advances in the stock at some point. They are at the point where the operating leverage typical of software businesses could kick in aggressively, and revenue from Thryv’s SaaS business is just beginning to eclipse the revenue from Thryv’s legacy print business, which could attract a new class of buyers. Similar to CDMO, in my view it is worth stomaching the volatility in order to participate in the upside that could/should be several hundred percent over the next few years. Similar to CDMO, management at THRY seems to agree with my assessment, as there has been recent insider buying.

