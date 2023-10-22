Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Ares Capital Corp. Is No Longer My Favorite BDC

Oct. 22, 2023 8:35 AM ETARES, BIZD, BXSL, FSK, GBDC, MAIN, OBDC, OCSL29 Comments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ARCC has an impressive track record along with a reasonable valuation that had made it my favorite BDC for years.
  • However, ARCC is no longer my favorite BDC due to changing macro-economic conditions and developments among peers.
  • I look at three specific reasons why ARCC is no longer my favorite BDC.
24.4K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, FSK, OCSL, GBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (29)

u
usiah
Today, 10:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (13.78K)
Keeping mine (also long MAIN and BSXL).

Retired income investor
Not Quite Normal profile picture
Not Quite Normal
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (185)
ARCC has been a hold for me for most of 2023. GBDC, BXSL, and OBDC are on my buy list.
d
dougbrown2
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (154)
I was going to say something snarky about dividend coverage, but then I looked up FSK and I now have to give you credit for a good job.
saintemarie50 profile picture
saintemarie50
Today, 10:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (144)
Still a good article...I assume it's one of the ones you mention in article that is your best choice over ARCC?
S
Saint Mark
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.38K)
Nice article! All of these companies rely on management skills and successful underwriting. ARCC is now my third largest BDC holding; I began slowly lightening up my position about six months ago precisely because of its lower exposure to 1st and 2nd lien loans. I will likely always have a position in ARCC but this is not the time to be all in.
A
Allen Rothman
Today, 10:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (215)
Reasonable analysis and conclusion. One thing you omit is that, to my knowledge, ARCC lends to the biggest borrowers in the BDC space. While there are no guarantees, these borrowers tend to have stronger balance sheets than smaller borrowers and therefore are less likely to default. That might explain why ARCC is less defensive than the others.

But in the short to medium term much will depend on underwriting and how severe the downturn is. In the longer term, if rates stay elevated, increased cost of capital could weigh on the entire sector.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (4.49K)
I think I am going to buy more ARCC after reading this article.
JayTheDoggo profile picture
JayTheDoggo
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
Sam, me and a buddy of mine were just discussing ARES, it's his favorite. At the moment HTGC is mine (only because I'm way up), but I've had FSK on my watch list forever. Probably time to make that FSK buy.
b
bason
Today, 10:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (889)
I think it is near impossible to discuss the quality of their portfolio without researching individual names. A second lien for a much stronger credit can be more secure than a first lien on an over leveraged client. This is one of the issues I have with BDCs. It is nearly impossible to gauge the quality of their clients which is very relevant now that we have significantly higher interest rates. Broad categories may not be as accurate as one thinks. The most attractive aspect of ARCC is their size. They can handle a few defaults better than most which I believe is more important now than ever in this interest rate environment.
saintemarie50 profile picture
saintemarie50
Today, 10:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (144)
No mention of your favourite...can't let people hanging in article like that without yoit best alternative if ARCC isn't your best choice ...it's like article not completed
b
brocktune
Today, 9:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (691)
Tough but fair. Nice analysis. Great read.

I own, by weighting, MFIC, FSK, CSWC, RWAY. 4 BDC’s totaling 4.5% allocation and accounting for 9% of my portfolio income.

Fwiw, I’m 24% oils (PBR.A, ENLC, AM, SU) that account for about 51% of my dividend income.

So, with 8 names accounting for 60% of my dividend income, my goal for the next year or two is bulking up my S&P benchmark proxy plays (SCHD, QDPL, DGRW, DIVO), buying those in equal-weight nets out to a blended 4.5% yield.

Not wanting to cut bdc, oil exposure, I’m adding quasi-index level exposure to smooth things out, also added KMLM for a non-correlated market 8% yield play.

Overall 4.8% portfolio yield, hope to retire off this portfolio in 16 years, before 60. Best 🙏
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (11.27K)
Sam,
Unless you want to add to ARCC why let current evaluation effect your conviction towards it
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
Typical click bait title. So what is your “favorite BDC”
TJ Burke profile picture
TJ Burke
Today, 9:49 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
@mdpath The BDCs he also mentioned were his alternative favorites. Work on your reading comprehension.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.76K)
This is a refreshing article to savor while sipping my first cup of coffee on a crisp Fall Sunday morning.

Anyone who has read the bevy of articles on any BDC in the past few months knows full well my strong conviction that FSK is the best opportunity in the BDC sector.

I own half positions in ARCC, which is the largest publicly traded BDC in terms of market cap, and OBDC, which is the third largest publicly traded BDC. They are both good, but not the best BDC for reasons that you articulate.

FSK, which is the second largest publicly traded BDC, has earned a position as the 4th largest holding in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks because it yields 13.5%, trades at an unwarranted 31% discount to its NAV that should shrink as FSK continues to report improved earnings and a higher NAV.

For those of you who yearn to do a comparative analysis in this sector, the starting point should be the following website that is updated daily and contains a ton of useful information on all of the publicly traded BDCs:

https://cefdata.com/bdc/
Not Quite Normal profile picture
Not Quite Normal
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (185)
@ndardick - Thanks for the link to cefdata. Every BDC investor should have that available for regular reference.
B
Bond...Barry Bond
Today, 10:31 AM
Premium
Comments (199)
@ndardick If you don't mind a question....does half position mean 2.5% of portfolio (based on 5% rule)?
Rynmathew profile picture
Rynmathew
Today, 10:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (53)
@ndardickThank you!
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 9:46 AM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
My top 5 at today’s price, considering everything: #1 BXSL, #2HTGC, #3 FSK, #4 OBDC, #5 CSWC
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:25 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.28K)
I like ARCC. Conservative but I think BXSL is my absolute favorite BDC right now. ARCC is third behind CSWC
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 9:10 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (168)
ARCC remains my favorite BDC but these are all fair points so thanks for the perspective!
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
BXSL with its very low non-accruals, low management fees, highest % of 1st position liens, highly diversified portfolio, low beta, good price relative to NAV, high distribution rate with outstanding coverage should be near the top of everyone’s list IMO. If there is a better option out there, I would like to hear it so I can research it and possibly diversify my portfolio more. I am way overweight on BXSL because as much as I dig every week, I can’t find anything else that can beat it.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (4.49K)
@Big Red Income Farmer
The only problem I have with BXSL is it has only been trading for a little over a year...unless it was called something else...
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 10:36 AM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
@FunInvesting It was a non public traded entity before that. It was actually launched in 2018.
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 8:51 AM
Investing Group
Comments (309)
You don’t like TSLX, I like it better than MAIN, less premium!!
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (720)
Arcc is my favorite investment. It has been fantastic investment for me. Main and tslx are excellent too .
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 8:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (309)
@nyle alexla my favorite is TSLX! BXSL & OBDC fallow!! CSWC not bad!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

