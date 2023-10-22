Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol-Myers Squibb Acquisition Of Mirati Makes Sense

Oct. 22, 2023 8:53 AM ET4 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol Myers Squibb is a large pharmaceutical company with a strong dividend yield and impressive assets.
  • The company's recent acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics, including its oncology drug Krazati, is expected to support long-term shareholder returns.
  • Mirati Therapeutics has a promising pipeline of drugs, including MRTX1719, and potential expanded indications that could increase sales.

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
31.88K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

p
pmonteforte014
Today, 10:28 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
the worse deal I have ever seen for shareholders, deal gets announced with a share price less than market price! And residuals moving forward you have to wait years for 12 bucks of CRV. It's highway robbery for BMS, big winners big business, losers shareholders, gotta love being retail.
prphilip profile picture
prphilip
Today, 9:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (21)
It looks cheap. But in last 20 years, the stock price has not gone anywhere.
The Opportunist profile picture
The Opportunist
Today, 8:59 AM
Premium
Comments (846)
What do you think the chances of the initially bberg reported sanofi or someone else coming in with a competing offer?
The Opportunist profile picture
The Opportunist
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (846)
What is the break up fee?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BMY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMY
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.