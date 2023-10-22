Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Champs, 1 Winner: Energy Transfer's 9% Yield Beats Enterprise Products' 7% Yield

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners are two prominent Master Limited Partnerships in the energy industry, offering stable income and potential for capital gains for investors.
  • EPD is akin to a reliable Toyota Corolla, boasting a strong track record of dividend growth, financial stability, and an undervalued status, making it a compelling investment choice.
  • ET, despite its turbulent history, has transformed into a more robust investment, offering a well-protected dividend yield, favorable valuation, and an impressive business outlook with a 9% yield.
Leo Nelissen
27.93K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (26)

Deebeeng
Today, 10:36 AM
Thanks Leo. While I agree with the sentiment I’ll stick with EPD in the. F U MONEY account because it helps Me sleep soundly. As long as the Duncan’s are involved I feel like we’re in it together and I know they enjoy their distributions as much or more than I do lol.
Bulldog67
Today, 10:32 AM
@Leo Nelissen
Thanks for an excellent article that fairly describes both EPD and ET.

I bought an initial position in EPD back in 2021 at $22, but have not added since as I always saw other more undervalued units elsewhere (MPLX, CEQP, AM, & ET). However, it is clearly a “sleep well” position that I plan to hold till it gets pasted to my heirs.

ET is a major holding, and I have been adding to positions since $4. Now with the CEQP acquisition, it will be by far my largest holding. While I am tempted to buy more, good portfolio diversification argues that I not do so. So I will gladly keep all the ET & CEQP (soon to be ET) and enjoy their rising distributions.

One thing your article did not point out is the tax deferred aspect of receiving distributions on both EPD & ET. These will turn into tax free distributions if passed to heirs. A tax deferred 7% - 9% yield is a great compounding tool!

Both MLP’s have large insider ownership, which is also very comforting!

Well written and excellent article!
Not Quite Normal
Today, 10:16 AM
I'm a long-time holder of both EPD and ET, as well as MPLX and others in this industry. I expect to hold these until I die.
The Cardinal
Today, 10:15 AM
Fine article. Interestingly, ValueLIne (sort of the Bible of investment newsletters) pegs EPD's 3-5 year price projections at a much higher rate of growth than ET. Much higher.
There is a place in a portfolio for both names. The ratio between the 2 probably depends on one's risk tolerance, although the factoid I cited below might argue otherwise.
jimoc
Today, 10:35 AM
@The Cardinal probably due their debt differences.
With so many hype pieces on ET there must be reason why the share price doesn’t rise and bring down the 9% yield.
Ringo338
Today, 10:07 AM
As long as the US is spinning out of control with a woke mindless government, lying media and corrupt justice system, SELL all American oil companies and buy PDR or Swiss Francs. I’m still a long term investor in ET and I drive a hybrid Toyota Highlander, so I said this with truth and sadness for the country I love and pray that our people wake up and stop following the pied piper into socialist hell.
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 10:28 AM
@Ringo338 Export of LNG to other countries is going to ramp up in the next decade. Pipelines are being built all over TX to do this. Other countries continue to build natural gas power plants. Long & Strong!
chicagotim1
Today, 9:40 AM
First, thanks for the article, and for pointing out the particulars of MLP’s (units, distributions, K1’s), too many gloss over this stuff; in particular, in most situations, distributions are treated as a return of capital, which decrements from cost basis.

Anyway, I am retired, capital preservation and income are my basic goals, and I am a long term holder of EPD. And I plan to hold this name for the duration; hopefully, the stepped up basis is still around, and my heirs tax issues are addressed.

Nothing against ET, although I think some years ago, it did get into a period of undisciplined empire building; hopefully, they are over that and the balance sheet is sound.

Best of luck to all.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:51 AM
@chicagotim1 I cannot disagree with you. If I were a long-term holder of EPD and retired, I wouldn't sell either. Capital gains taxes aren't worth it.

Thank you for stopping by!

Enjoy your retirement!
usiah
Today, 10:33 AM
@Leo Nelissen

Not only capital gain tax, but also ordinary income tax on "recaptured" amount resulting from sale. This can be substantially more than the capital gain tax. (personal experience)
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 9:33 AM
Building a position in ET, EPD, ENB and AM. ET is the largest position I have next to O. Thanks for the article and information. Followed!
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:52 AM
@Coffee_&_Dividends We might get along very well! I like all of these investments. ENB and AM are fantastic C-Corps in this industry.

Thank you for following me!
BobbyJon
Today, 10:12 AM
@Coffee_&_Dividends I have a few positions in MLP AM, EPD, ET, MPLX, GLOP.PRFA, and USOI for fun. BTW I drive a Highlander hybrid
Coffee_&_Dividends
Today, 10:31 AM
@Leo Nelissen you bet! Yes I'm in the business of supporting mid streams and other industries so I am bullish from what I've seen over the last 3 years on expansion
Delray Al
Today, 9:32 AM
Both are worth holding, but I prefer the common units of EPD and the floating preferred of ET, now at a return of more than 10%.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:52 AM
@Delray Al Thank you for adding this to the discussion!
Bulldog67
Today, 10:37 AM
@Delray Al

Once their B/S is in better shape with leverage down under 4X, I would expect ET to start buying in their preferred. That is high cost capital for them!
rhurry
Today, 9:32 AM
@@Leo Nelissen Love the Corolla analogy and I agree with your thinking. They represent our two largest holdings and very happily so. I feel very safe with the Duncan's having such a large ownership stake and likewise with KW. Am I correct that EPD was the first mlp to self fund their operations? You are becoming one of my favorite SA contributors sir.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:55 AM
@rhurry Yes, I believe that is true. EPD has been the gold standard for a very long time. It's impressive how well they were doing when others were dealing with huge funding gaps.

That said, I really appreciate your kind words. It truly means a lot!
Coach Baker
Today, 9:28 AM
True words…If EPD is a Corolla, ET is that car you almost totaled but managed to fix a few times…until you didn’t. Management is problematic IMHO for ET. Best looking MLP only after midnight.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:56 AM
@Coach Baker ET could become a future Corolla. Thanks to a favorable energy environment and lower CapEx, it's finally out of the woods.
The Stewardship Fund
Today, 9:25 AM
I agree both are good, but I strongly prefer EPD for their superior management, better long term track record, lower debt, etc. Any thoughts on ENB after their recent massive drop in price?
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:56 AM
@The Stewardship Fund Yes. ET benefits from its higher yield and the fact that a stronger energy environment has allowed it to become a sustainable high-yield MLP. If it weren't for these developments, EPD would have been the clear winner.
ndardick
Today, 9:22 AM
I always smile when I can enjoy sipping my first cup of coffee on a Sunday morning while reading a fabulous article published by you, especially when it is hot off the presses and features two stocks that I can endorse without qualification.

I love your analogy of EPD to a Toyota Corolla, although I consider it to be more like (does that make it a simile instead of a metaphor?) a Cadillac as it is by far the largest holding in our portfolio. I also added ET to our portfolio several months ago when it was trading around $12.50 because it seems to have more upside potential although I regard both EPD and MPLX as safer than ET.

In an article published a little earlier this morning, Julian Lin calls out EPD as the best midstream pipeline:

seekingalpha.com/...

Can Julian, you and I all be wrong that EPD is a solid investment? Highly doubtful!

In order to share your view that ET is potentially a better choice than EPD in this sector, and initiate a constructive debate on this topic, I posted a link to your article in a comment on Julian's article. It's always fun on a Sunday morning to play "How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?" In other words, the debate is entertaining but not worth burning up your mental synapses when it's perfectly fine in my book to own both EPD and ET, as I do.
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:57 AM
@ndardick I greatly appreciate your kind words!

I knew EPD was one of your largest holdings, and I think it's a perfect fit - in light of your other investments.

I'll check out Julian's article later today.
