The bounce in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), testing the downtrend, made a quick U-turn and left the downtrend intact. That reversed the short term buy signals and, as you can see on the charts below, we have sell signals as price goes down to test support. The Point & Figure chart shows the reversal sell signal in a red column of “Os” going down to test support. The next support is at $416, unless it holds here at $420.

In our previous article, we showed the bounce buy signal, trying to reach up to the downtrend. It is surprising and bearish that the buy signal was so quickly reversed. We knew that price would have a tough time breaking above the existing downtrend in October, but we did not expect price would fail without ever touching the red arrow downtrend shown on the chart in our previous article.

Israel and Ukraine continue to shake the market. The market hates uncertainty. The Fed repeated its bearish tone of continuing to raise rates because of the good economy and hot jobs market. Interest rates touched 5% and that set off bearish alarms. The House still does not have a speaker. China is punishing Technology stocks. All that bad news, plus the downtrend already in existence for the SPY, was just too much of a challenge for the market and the bounce aborted without ever reaching the downtrend to test it.

There is strong support at $416 to $420, so we expect to see a technical bounce. The SPY is not going to dive below the strong support unless Israel or Russia start a much bigger war. The market likes the strong economy, the hot jobs market, good earnings reports and the consumer spending. Of course, the Fed does not like this because it feeds continued inflation. I expect the market to continue down very slowly for a soft landing. The Fed continues to wait for unemployment to increase, but instead jobless numbers are still dropping. Interest rates will not drop until we see some unemployment. I don't think that happens until 2025.

On the weekly SPY chart below, you can see all the sell signals. The red, vertical line, sell signal is triggered by the FULL Stochastic signal at the bottom of the chart. At the top of the chart, you can see the signal dropping sharply. This is a comparison of the SPY and the VIX. The VIX is moving higher which is a bearish signal and the SPY is dropping. That bearish combination leads to a sharp drop in this signal, breaking below the uptrend moving average.

As you can see by looking at price, it continues to bearishly break below the support lines I have drawn. Below price is another sell signal as Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) drops into the red. The MACD has consistently shown its crossover sell signal for weeks. The ADX signal shows demand dropping and supply increasing. Is it any wonder that this bounce up to the downtrend red arrow failed so early? The bad news noted above just overwhelmed the good news. Now the question is how long before the market starts thinking about the good news noted above. I think the market will keep coming back to the good news until it ends. That tells me a slow decline with more bounces to retest that downtrend arrow.

Here is the weekly chart showing the sell signals until the market moves past all the bad news, especially the unknown situation in the Middle East.

SPY sell signals mark the end of the bounce and the switch to testing support. (StockCharts.com)

Here is the Point & Figure chart showing the surprising, reversal sell signal indicated by the dropping column of red “Os” caused by the big drop in price.