SPY: Buy Signals Switch To Sell Signals Confirming The Price Downtrend (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The bounce in the SPY failed to break out above the downtrend, and created sell signals as price now tests support.
- Uncertainty in Israel and Ukraine, along with the Fed's bearish tone and other negative factors, contributed to the market's sell signals.
- Strong support at $416 to $420 so I expect a technical bounce. I think the market will decline slowly for a soft landing, with bounces to test the downtrend.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Daily Index Beaters. Learn More »
The bounce in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), testing the downtrend, made a quick U-turn and left the downtrend intact. That reversed the short term buy signals and, as you can see on the charts below, we have sell signals as price goes down to test support. The Point & Figure chart shows the reversal sell signal in a red column of “Os” going down to test support. The next support is at $416, unless it holds here at $420.
In our previous article, we showed the bounce buy signal, trying to reach up to the downtrend. It is surprising and bearish that the buy signal was so quickly reversed. We knew that price would have a tough time breaking above the existing downtrend in October, but we did not expect price would fail without ever touching the red arrow downtrend shown on the chart in our previous article.
Israel and Ukraine continue to shake the market. The market hates uncertainty. The Fed repeated its bearish tone of continuing to raise rates because of the good economy and hot jobs market. Interest rates touched 5% and that set off bearish alarms. The House still does not have a speaker. China is punishing Technology stocks. All that bad news, plus the downtrend already in existence for the SPY, was just too much of a challenge for the market and the bounce aborted without ever reaching the downtrend to test it.
There is strong support at $416 to $420, so we expect to see a technical bounce. The SPY is not going to dive below the strong support unless Israel or Russia start a much bigger war. The market likes the strong economy, the hot jobs market, good earnings reports and the consumer spending. Of course, the Fed does not like this because it feeds continued inflation. I expect the market to continue down very slowly for a soft landing. The Fed continues to wait for unemployment to increase, but instead jobless numbers are still dropping. Interest rates will not drop until we see some unemployment. I don't think that happens until 2025.
On the weekly SPY chart below, you can see all the sell signals. The red, vertical line, sell signal is triggered by the FULL Stochastic signal at the bottom of the chart. At the top of the chart, you can see the signal dropping sharply. This is a comparison of the SPY and the VIX. The VIX is moving higher which is a bearish signal and the SPY is dropping. That bearish combination leads to a sharp drop in this signal, breaking below the uptrend moving average.
As you can see by looking at price, it continues to bearishly break below the support lines I have drawn. Below price is another sell signal as Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) drops into the red. The MACD has consistently shown its crossover sell signal for weeks. The ADX signal shows demand dropping and supply increasing. Is it any wonder that this bounce up to the downtrend red arrow failed so early? The bad news noted above just overwhelmed the good news. Now the question is how long before the market starts thinking about the good news noted above. I think the market will keep coming back to the good news until it ends. That tells me a slow decline with more bounces to retest that downtrend arrow.
Here is the weekly chart showing the sell signals until the market moves past all the bad news, especially the unknown situation in the Middle East.
Here is the Point & Figure chart showing the surprising, reversal sell signal indicated by the dropping column of red “Os” caused by the big drop in price.
My book "Successful Stock Signals" gives a full explanation of the signals that I use for my articles and strategies for investing and trading.
This article was written by
Tom Lloyd holds an MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he also taught courses on stock market mechanics. Prior to his time as an educator, Tom served as a Wall Street professional, marketing fundamental, quant, and technical research to professional portfolio managers. He is also the author of the book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers.”Tom leads the investing group Daily Index Beaters where he strives to help his group beat the indexes by sharing a range of reports focused on what smart money and insiders are trading. His Stocks In Demand signal combines both fundamental and technical analysis to help inform both short-term trade and long-term investment ideas. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments