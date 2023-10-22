Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: The Elephant In The Room

Summary

  • Bank of America helped rehabilitate some businesses it got from the Federal Reserves back in 2008 that are now subsidiaries.
  • "Mark-to-market" valuations have little effect on the bank's business as long as a going concern is assumed and holds the securities to maturity.
  • "Mark-to-market" valuations represent an opportunity cost that the certainty of future profits requires the company in question to give up.
  • The bank focuses on matching cash inflows and outflows to make profits, rather than worrying about market conditions.
  • The bank stress test is what matters and that test considers all liquidity sources (not just the securities under water).
Comments (7)

d
dixie
Today, 10:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.52K)
"Mark to market" accounting rules for bank investment securities is interesting. Could bankers chime in to address what is the average maturity of such securities.
t
touky
Today, 10:19 AM
Premium
Comments (52)
You're all gonna be disappointed when commercial real estate's other shoe drops......the epic cataclysmic meltdown will take BAC into the teens
h
hehren
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (54)
There is some market assumptions that the loss shown of roughly $136 million is "real".
The "real" figure is $136 billion.
p
phyllisquirk
Today, 9:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.46K)
LP, very fine points above, a definite reread. thanks, the cooler
GreenH2O profile picture
GreenH2O
Today, 9:55 AM
Premium
Comments (185)
In late 2020, and into 2021 they determined that there was too much money in the system. So instead of appreciating the very real risk of inflation from too much money, they decided to invest long at historically low rates. But it’s okay, because they can earn their way out.
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 9:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.48K)
Long Player, not sure the point of this article. I am not too worried about Bank of America's unrealized losses in its "held-to-maturity" ('HTM') portfolio... unlike Silicon Valley Bank and others... BoA has enough cushion to hold the bonds to maturity and avoid any "realized" losses. 100% of BoA's underwater holdings will mature at face value. These book losses will eventually turn into gains. In the meantime, Boa is making a ton of money and in great position to reward shareholders. Also, b/c of Merrill Lynch, BoA makes more fee income than most
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (1.35K)
Bank of America is just a great all-around bank for doing what banks are supposed to do, which is to make money and keep customers satisfied. BoA has massive deposit base to earn interest income. And massiver brokerage business via Merrill Lynch to collect brokerage fees. I intend on waiting for share price to recover and collecting the 3.60% dividend until then
