It is time to provide an update on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) after its shares had fallen to re-test their lows following the third quarter earnings release.

The story about Freeport is all about copper and while the commodity-alike attributes of copper have dominated the investment thesis in the past, there is hope (at least with some investors) that a secular growth story might be in the works with huge amounts of copper needed to deliver on the energy transition.

While the long-term bull case might be more alive than ever before, that is not seen in the current results and that is what Freeport has to live with. This makes me quite frankly quite cautious here, as 2023 is somewhat of a lost year with large capital investments needs and suboptimal profits reported here.

A Small Recap

In February, I believed that the story for Freeport was improving even as 2022 was difficult with spot prices moving down during the year. As copper prices turned higher early in 2023, there were some green shoots, although adverse weather and higher net capital investments created some headwinds.

Following a poor round-trip investment spree in the oil and energy sector over a decade ago, which set the basis for a lost decade, shares of Freeport have come to life again following the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, Freeport was a $12 stock as shares came to life from 2020 onwards, with shares trading up to a record of $50 in 2022. In fact, shares traded above this level in the commodity cycle of 2008-2010, but this time no great and poor capital allocation decisions have been made. Following some wild swings since the spring of 2022, shares have traded in a $25-$45 range, now settling at $33 per share.

To shed some perspective, we see that Freeport generated $15 billion in sales in 2020 on which net earnings of $599 million were reported with pricing and volumes down on the back of the pandemic. 2021 was a year of massive recovery with sales up to $22.8 billion on which operating profits of $8.3 billion were reported, with earnings posted at $3 per share. Moreover, net debt was largely evaporated, down to a billion and change.

With copper prices hovering around $5 per pound in the first quarter of 2022 - supporting a sales run rate of $25 billion - it was understandable why shares moved up to the $50 mark at the time. Shares quickly fell over the summer of last year as copper prices fell below $3.50 per pound as lower realizations pushed down second quarter sales to $5.4 billion, third quarter sales to $5.0 billion, while fourth quarter revenues rebounded to $5.8 billion.

This was a bit better, although earnings power has been impaired as well. A $2.5 billion net debt load by year-end 2022 was not too worrying, but there were some headwinds to cash flow generation. This came as 2023 capital spending was seen at $5.2 billion, while depreciation charges trended at just $2 billion. Moreover, the company had reinstated a dividend all while earnings power was under pressure as well.

With copper prices down to $4.00-$4.25 per pound in the first quarter of 2023, I saw earnings power at around $2.50 per share, although cash flow generation would be under pressure in 2023, certainly as poor weather conditions created a tough volume perspective for the first quarter of 2023. This did not make me a buyer around the $40 mark in February

2023 - So Far

Since the start of the year, copper prices have traded in a $3.50-$4.00 per pound range, although prices now trade near the lower end of the range at $3.55 per pound.

First quarter revenues fell from $6.6 billion in a strong first quarter 2022 to $5.4 billion. The company squeezed out net earnings of $663 million, or $0.46 per share. The dynamics of larger investments meant that net debt ticked up to $2.8 billion.

Second quarter sales stabilized at $5.7 billion, although net earnings fell to $343 million, with GAAP earnings posted at $0.23 per share, as investors had to endure the report of a cyber incident in August as well.

In October, Freeport posted third quarter sales and while revenues ticked up to $5.8 billion, earnings were stuck at $454 million, equal to $0.31 per share. The lower earnings, in combination with elevated capital spending and a $0.15 per share quarterly dividend, mean that net debt ticked up to $3.0 billion. That said, capital spending of $3.5 billion for the first nine months of the year was lagging compared to an initial $5.2 billion outlook for the year, with capital spending now seen at $4.8 billion.

Production across copper, gold and molybdenum is reasonably flat so far this year, and with earnings power seen at $1.25-$1.50 per share, while net debt gradually builds up, there is not that much to like about the shares in the near term. This is likely part of the reason why shares have fallen to $33 per share here, translating into a mid-twenty times earnings multiple. While there is a long-term bull case to be made, current prices are what Freeport has to live with.

What Now?

Truth is that I am still a bit cautious on Freeport here. While the current earnings are likely and hopefully not representative going forward, and great earnings potential can be seen if copper prices tick up, there are some caveats as well. The business might be susceptible to greater focus on ESG, but the biggest risk is that in case renewed price jumps (and thus profits) are seen, (Indonesian) governments likely seek to take a greater portion of such profits with new taxes and policies.

Fortunately, while Freeport is synonym to Indonesian copper production, the positive is that over time the share of copper production from Indonesia has fallen to around 40%, with both North American and South American production being substantial as well. The issue is that net unit cash costs at $2.70 per pound in North America and $2.35 per pound in South America are so much higher than costs of just $0.44 per pound in Indonesia, mostly the result of income from by-product credits in that area.

A Final Word

The reality is that while I want to believe the story of continued growth, I recognize that this remains a commodity play as well and that peak profits (if and once they arrive) might be taken away by policy action to some degree.

Given all this, I remain a bit cautious and while the company is more disciplined with capital allocation and debt, the current operating performance makes it hard to justify the valuation, all while copper prices have traded towards the lower end so far this year.

All in all, I am not yet committing to the shares here, looking for levels in the mid-twenties or better operating performance before considering an allocation here.