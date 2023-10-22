Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy Q3 2023 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • We have been surprised by the continued strength of the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve hawkishness while market breadth has narrowed considerably, making outperformance for broadly positioned portfolios like ours more challenging.
  • Strategy activity was elevated during the quarter as we sought to upgrade growth exposures across industrials, financials and emerging growth names.
  • We maintain our commitment to diversification across our growth buckets and believe our stocks are well-positioned to outperform in a weakening economic and moderating rate environment.

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

