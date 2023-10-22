Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Focus, Loving + Hating Earnings Season, Bonds Competing With Stocks

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Summary

  • The focus is on the Fed's actions and their impact on the market, especially after Middle East turmoil settles.
  • The Magnificent Seven stocks are driving the majority of S&P 500 returns this year, with estimated earnings growth of 34%.
  • Bonds are becoming strong competition for stocks and rising interest rates are a cause for caution in the market.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

y
61yanks
Today, 11:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (713)
I've never owned an individual bond in my life (71 years) until this year. Now, I own 33, of which half are BDC notes maturing in 6 years or less and all yielding between 7.5% and 8.25%. I also never owned a CD before and now own 9, all maturing in 2024.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Past Podcasts

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.