Regions Financial: Uncertain, Simply Uncertain

The Value Investor
Summary

  • Regions Financial performed well in 2022 with relatively modest unrealized capital losses and strong deposit flow.
  • The banking sector faced challenges with deposit outflows and liquidity issues, causing capital losses for many banks, causing a crisis this spring.
  • Regions Financial's net interest income is now continuing to come down as interest rates are hiked to avoid deposit outflows, causing continued uncertainty.
The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Good article, and I agree the regionals are going to be challenged. I view RF as best-in-class, however, due to the more advantageous "starting point" alluded to early in the article, with respect to deposit stability and costs. While deposit betas have been more negative than initially anticipated by management, the company still compares favorably to peers on deposit mix and stability metrics, and there seems little reason to believe that any stabilization at the short end of the curve won't also result in stabilization of NIM. Given their attractive footprint and conservative loan mix, credit costs should remain well-contained, so, on balance, I think the price move on Friday may be overdone and this ought to be a good entry point or dollar-cost-averaging opportunity for long-term investors, although the whole segment is going to be volatile for a while.
