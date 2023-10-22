Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TORM: The Comeback Is Unfolding

Oct. 22, 2023 11:58 AM ET2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TORM plc is one of the world's largest transporters of refined oil products, operating in various vessel segments from Medium Range to Long Range 2 tankers.
  • TORM's balance sheet remains strong, with a net LTV ratio of 29% and available liquidity of $497 million. The financial performance in Q2 was the best in the firm's history.
  • TORM expects significant earnings day coverage at favorable rates for the remainder of FY2023, with already secured 72% of its full-year earning days.
  • Even if TORM's dividend falls to the range expected by Wall Street analysts, it will still be over 15% in FY2024 at the valuation of 4x EV/EBITDA. The stock is cheap amid the current market conditions.
  • So I reiterate my previously given "Buy" rating.
  • Beyond the Wall Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.76K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TRMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Juan M Gonzalez profile picture
Juan M Gonzalez
Today, 12:26 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.73K)
Thanks for your review

Whilst $TRMD is the priciest on NAV among its peers, the superior quality of their earnings makes them a good addition to one’s portfolio

Industry macro set up is brilliant at least for next 18 months if not longer

Long $TRMD
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Today, 12:34 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.14K)
@Juan M Gonzalez thanks for adding colour!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TRMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRMD
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.