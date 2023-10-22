Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy Q3 2023 Portfolio Manager Commentary

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • We have seen past periods of bond yield rises that were mostly due to rises in real yields on strong growth expectations, which saw utilities and infrastructure sell off versus equities.
  • We believe this is short-term market sentiment and historically we have seen global infrastructure indexes outperform global equities over the subsequent two years.
  • We think utilities valuations, like infrastructure broadly, are attractive now, and, versus the more optimistic consensus narrative, our contrarian view is that the risks of a deeper recession remain considerable.

This article was written by

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

