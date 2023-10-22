Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ClearBridge SMID Cap Growth Strategy Q3 2023 Portfolio Manager Commentary

Summary

  • ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
  • A sharp rise in long-term yields acted as a notable headwind to the SMID growth market, which endured losses across most sectors.
  • The Strategy outperformed its benchmark, as strong drivers in our industrials and IT companies, and an overweight to consumer staples, helped overcome macro headwinds in the consumer discretionary and health care sectors.
  • We are navigating macroeconomic uncertainty by focusing on derisking company fundamentals and constructing a portfolio across a spectrum of steady to hypergrowth investments.

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

