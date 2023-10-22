Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comus Investment Q3 2023 Letter

Oct. 22, 2023 12:35 PM ETSP500, SPX1 Comment
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
13.43K Followers

Summary

  • Comus is a Washington State investment advisory that manages separate accounts for investors. Aaron Saunders is the owner and portfolio manager.
  • In the third quarter of 2023, the investments had a total return of 3.45% before fees and 2.82% after fees.
  • Two successful investments in Advanced Holdings and a Japanese steel producer boosted results despite losses in Hong Kong.
  • The Hong Kong market is struggling due to concerns about the Chinese property sector, but there are still opportunities for undervalued companies.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
13.43K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Baloney Sandwitch profile picture
Baloney Sandwitch
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (2.01K)
Very Good!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
Compare

Related Analysis

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.