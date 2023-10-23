Cristi Croitoru

The Thesis Quantitatively & Concisely Articulated

My Uber (NYSE:UBER) thesis is very simple and revolves around three key variables:

"Long Term EBITDA as a % of Mobility Gross Bookings" Margin Mobility Gross Bookings EBITDA as a % of Gross Bookings less taxes, which equates to free cash flow

We do not need anything else other than these three variables to justify purchasing Uber today, as I will quantitatively demonstrate below.

That is, I believe that we're paying only for Uber's Mobility business today, and we're getting its Delivery business, as well as new product initiatives, which is currently about $8B in gross bookings, growing at 80%, for free.

With this in mind, let's walk through the conservative math underpinning my assertion that we're only paying for the Mobility business at Uber's current valuation.

Below, we can see Uber's guidance for EBITDA margins as a % of Gross Bookings (for both Mobility and Delivery, but we only need Mobility margins for the purposes of this exercise).

Uber 2022 Investor Day Presentation

Let's use 10% for conservatism's sake, as opposed to the 11.25% guidance.

We can deduct 25% for taxes here or later. We'll do it later. Additionally, the business is an app; therefore, there should be scantly any D&A (depreciation and amortization) of capitalized assets on the balance sheet resulting from capex (capital expenditures).

We can see this reality in Uber's guided free cash flow conversion metric:

Virtually All of Uber's Adjusted EBITDA Becomes Free Cash Flow

Uber 2022 Investor Day Presentation

It should be noted that, at present, Uber has about $9.25B in long-term debt, on which the company must pay about $600M in annual interest expense, which thereby reduces free cash flow generation (levered free cash flow would be the specific accounting term here).

So we must account for about 25% of adjusted EBITDA in taxes and $600M in interest expense, though D&A remains a de minimis consideration.

Notably, Uber has outperformed its "Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Mobility Bookings" guidance as of late, as can be seen below.

Uber 2022 Investor Day Presentation

In my estimation, Uber's competitive positioning is only set to improve, which is something that I will discuss with you towards the end of this note (when we consider the business' moats, which create the defensibility of the cash flows we're currently analyzing). By extension of Uber's improving competitive positioning, its pricing power should improve as well, which is reflected to some degree in the above outperformance of margin guidance.

So, in using 10% adjusted EBITDA, I believe we're installing a margin of safety.

Next, we have Uber's Mobility Gross Bookings, from which we will extract Uber's adjusted EBITDA; from which we will extract Uber's free cash flow generation.

Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

As the chart depicts, Uber has been growing Gross Bookings at an exceptionally healthy rate, and it recently reported $16.7B in Q2 2023 Gross Bookings.

For the purposes of my valuation exercise, I will annualize this Gross Bookings number and extract adjusted EBITDA, and ultimately free cash flow, from this annualized number.

Because we're now done with Q3 2023 and because we've used possibly overly conservative margins, I do not believe annualizing Uber's gross bookings, from which we extract free cash flow, is imprudent, though it should be noted that I am doing so.

Using our three key variables, let's now perform the valuation exercise that underpins the attractiveness of Uber today:

Three Key Variables

Key Variable Value EBITDA as a % of Gross Bookings $4.57B Mobility Gross Bookings (Q2 2023 Annualized) $66.8B Free cash flow (EBITDA as a % of Gross Bookings less taxes and interest expense ($600M annualized)) $4.57B Click to enlarge

We can now feed these metrics into the LASV Model:

Assumptions:

Q2 2023 free cash flow annualized (A) $4.57B Average diluted shares outstanding 2.02B Free cash flow per share $2.26 Free cash flow per share growth rate (reasonable) 10 Terminal growth rate 2 Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8% Click to enlarge

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So we could generate over 14% annualized returns via just Uber's legacy Mobility business, using margins and growth rates that are conservative.

If we include Uber's growing Delivery business, data for which I provided below, the return profile is even better.

Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

The combined gross bookings of Uber's Delivery and Mobility businesses can be seen below:

Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

And, again, here is the margin structure Uber plans to achieve long term:

Uber 2022 Investor Day Presentation

If we include Uber's portfolio of new products, then the return profile begins to touch and eclipse 20% annualized.

With these ideas in mind, Uber is attractive to me today.

Uber's Moats

To close this brief mostly quantitative consideration of Uber, let's now examine its moats.

Brand: Uber, like Airbnb (ABNB), possesses an exceptional, category-defining brand moat. I believe the greatest demonstration of Uber's brand moat lies in an experience I had while in Las Vegas, where I attended a panel to discuss investing. While navigating through the halls of the ARIA hotel, I noticed that the signs displayed, among other directional items, such as "Lobby" and "Uber." I did not see Lyft; only Uber. This experience aligned with what I've personally experienced as a consumer since about 2014: I've personally never taken a Lyft. I have only taken Ubers, and I only have the Uber app on my phone. In pop culture, Uber is overwhelming the brand chosen to represent digital ride-hailing/mobility. Uber has become synonymous with digital mobility. Lyft, of course, exists and does generate billions in sales, but it is vastly less commonplace and vastly smaller in scale than Uber.

Network Effects: Interestingly, Uber, indeed, possesses network effects, but they are asymptotic, meaning that, at a certain scale, the value of an additional driver does not accrete to the overall network. This idea was explored here. That said, Uber's network effects, while perhaps not as powerful as Visa's (V) or Facebook's (META) network effects, are noteworthy and do serve as a moat that defends the production of the company's free cash flow.

Economies of Scale: Uber's economies of scale moat can be seen in the company's advantages in its Delivery business. Uber's CEO explained these advantages in the following manner.

So, I think on the delivery side, we're seeing the result of a couple of factors. First of all, we've got the power of the platform in that we have our mobility business that is actively upselling our mobility customers to our each products. The audience that we have on the mobility business is the largest audience in the world in terms of any of our mobility competitors. And we're the only players who - scale players who are, kind of upselling from mobility to delivery and then vice-versa. So, against our competitors who are model on competitors, who are delivering only competitors, we have a source of low cost traffic, significantly low cost traffic. Our mobility business sends us more customers than we get from Facebook and Google and Snap and all of these different platforms combined. And that's just a structural advantage that we have against the overall market certainly against our competitors. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Q2 2023 Uber Earnings Call

Embedding/Switching Costs: Uber certainly does not have embedding moats akin to software businesses we own. It would be rather easy to begin using another Mobility platform (in the States, there's only one other option, and that's Lyft). I would say the first three moats are the strong moats that Uber possesses.

In short, Uber is undeniably and unequivocally attractive to me today, and I like it at about $42.80/share.

Concluding Thoughts: Risks

With any equity, there is risk. Over the last 10 years, during which bonds offered essentially nothing in the way of return, I believe investors lost this narrative, though in bygone eras, especially in the mid-20th century, some viewed equities as unconscionably risky.

This should always be noted and appreciated when investing: nothing is guaranteed, and the recent collapse in the price of many dividend stalwarts and strong REITs (due to higher rates principally) has illustrated that there are no free lunches in the market.

All of that said, Uber has a unique risk that is highly visible and should be noted: the evolution of mobility in the decades ahead.

I have lauded Tesla's FSD beta product often, and you will soon receive more work from me on this topic. I believe it's an incredible product, and it will certainly have impacts on Uber's business in the next 10-20 years (I don't believe it will be sufficiently completed until the latter half of 2020s as someone who has extensive firsthand experience with the software and as someone who likes it a lot.

But, once it does arrive, Uber's business model will invariably shift a bit. I've postulated in the past that Uber's marketplace will look more like Amazon's 3P ecommerce marketplace where various autonomous vehicle competitors display their fleets/offerings. I still believe this is the most likely outcome as opposed to one company monopolizing the space, especially if Tesla does license its FSD product.

At any rate, I hope this provides you some food for thought and please do share your insights on this topic in the comments section, as no one can say for sure how this will ultimately play out, especially in light of Tesla's recent FSD licensing announcement.

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.