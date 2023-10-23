Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Uber Simple Buy

Oct. 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
Louis Stevens
Summary

  • Today, I will share my distilled Uber thesis with you.
  • I will demonstrate that Uber is quantitatively attractive based on only its Mobility business as of today.
  • I will then provide an assessment of Uber's moats.
  • And, yes, I will discuss the future of mobility with you, as I have done often with respect to Tesla over the last few months.
  • In short, I like Uber quite a bit at about $42.80/share, though, due to the uncertainty around the evolution of mobility, I do not plan to weight it exceptionally heavily.
Car with the logo of the ride hailing company Uber in traffic.

Cristi Croitoru

The Thesis Quantitatively & Concisely Articulated

My Uber (NYSE:UBER) thesis is very simple and revolves around three key variables:

  1. "Long Term EBITDA as a % of Mobility Gross Bookings" Margin
  2. Mobility Gross Bookings
  3. EBITDA as a % of Gross Bookings

Louis Stevens
Louis Stevens
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Edwin Wingo
Edwin Wingo
Today, 8:50 AM
Tooo simple to understand
Louis Stevens
Louis Stevens
Today, 9:04 AM
@Edwin Wingo Thank you for your comment.

Not sure what you mean here :)
