Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GGN: Buy, Moderate Growth Is In The Wings

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • GAMCO Global Gold's model places it in a unique position for future growth.
  • The growth will likely be moderated by its practice of heavily selling covered calls on its investments.
  • In the meantime, investors receive a nice cash return monthly of $0.03.

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.12K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mhoesel1
Yesterday, 9:43 PM
Investing Group
Comments (44)
Thanks for the GGN analysis. I have been long with this fund for many years and am always looking to add on the dip. Appreciate the info.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GGN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGN
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.