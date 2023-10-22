Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Salesforce: AI Expansion Already Well Priced Into Valuation

Oct. 22, 2023
Summary

  • Salesforce's shares surged by approximately 57% over the year, driven by a strong focus on AI integration in its customer relationship management software.
  • Despite its growth potential, Salesforce faces potential challenges related to macroeconomic factors affecting its sales cycle, which could impact its valuation.
  • The company has made notable improvements in operating margins, with plans for further expansion, but a prolonged sales cycle remains a challenge in some industries.
  • Salesforce invests in generative AI to boost its market position, but its valuation appears overpriced, as indicated by peer comparisons and a DCF model.

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
254 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

godisrupt profile picture
godisrupt
Yesterday, 9:46 PM
Comments (699)
I recall a survey published by Salesforce a few years back, that only 16% of CIOs polled thought they had accurate data.

Apply AI to junk data and you’ve got the biggest spamming network of delusion ever.

The only thing Salesforce has going for it is the C suite users who only use it for pretty charts and graphs. If they had to sell it to the people that use it day in and day out, this company would go bust.
