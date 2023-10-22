Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Missed Expectations, Implications For Brookfield Asset Management

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blackstone missed earnings expectations in Q3, primarily due to low fundraising and low performance fees.
  • Brookfield Asset Management is yet to report its Q3 earnings, but implications from Blackstone's results suggest a potential slowdown in fundraising for BAM.
  • BAM's earnings are not as dependent on investment performance as Blackstone's, making it a more stable investment option.
This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
2.5K Followers

David Ksir is an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. His goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. He is primarily invested in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.

David contributes to the Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BX, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Premium
Comments (1.97K)
You need to look a bit closer. BX had good fundraising in insurance and private credit but is underexposed to that asset class. Also, BX has 201B dry powder that was not deployed. The miss was also attributable to the decision not to put dry powder to work. Implications are that APO and ARES are in the pole position, as it seems investors are only interested in private credit. As for BAM, Flatt has already confirmed in writing that they will raise 140-150B this year (including M&A). They will not fail. BX does not give detailed guidance and is therefore more of a black box. You cannot project BAM‘s fundraiding based on BX fundraising. This depends on what flagship funds are on the market activly raising, and other factors. Not just the macro fundraising environment. I agree that BAM is underexposed to private credit and is therefore not in the best position in this rate environment. However, given that BAM trades on 100% FRE, it is now very good value. BAM’s stock price will recover latest together with a REIT recovery. The market focuses on the RE AUM. Downgrading BAM to hold from buy just bevause BX missed earnings seems not logic. It’s almost like buy high, sell low.
Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Today, 12:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.8K)
@LasVegasInvestor i was encouraged by your response, thank you.
36510
Yesterday, 10:33 PM
Premium
Comments (787)
Sounds like BAM should also be preferred to BN, not only to BX.
About BAM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
