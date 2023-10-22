PhanuwatNandee/iStock via Getty Images

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is a solid and young MLP company that has been operating in the fertilizer sector for just over 10 years. It has a structure based on two large production plants that can guarantee sales in a period of high demand such as that of 2023. It is also going through a particularly favorable period as the corn market is in a phase of high prices but we have seen that the company's profitability and therefore the dividend are closely linked to the cyclical nature of this raw material. The risk that the price could return to 2017 levels exists. The share price probably already incorporates this possibility and the analysis of the activities of the Edge Funds indicates that they bought at will in 2017 until 2020, likely making large profits in speculative terms. At this moment it seems that there is a waiting phase and this element also places me in the same condition. My rate is Hold.

General overview

CVR Partners, LP is a US limited partnership established in 2011 and is engaged in the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizers. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in the US, one located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and one based in East Dubuque, Illinois. Both factories produce ammonia and can supplement production with other nitrogen fertilizer products, such as urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”). Nitrogen fertilizer is used in agriculture to improve the productivity and quality of crops, particularly relating to raw materials such as corn and wheat. The finished product is placed on the wholesale market in the United States.

Nitrogen fertilizers are also regarded as raw materials and are publicly traded globally with great price pressure. Product prices can therefore undergo large variations depending on demand, the costs of raw materials, and any other macroeconomic conditions. End customers base their purchasing decisions primarily on the purchase price and secondarily on the quality of the product.

Market conditions and prices

The three main forms of nitrogen fertilizer used in the United States are ammonia, urea, and UAN. UAN has the characteristic of being more flexible and productive therefore end customers are willing to purchase it at a higher price than other fertilizers.

The global demand for fertilizers is mainly determined by that of cereals, which, in turn, are determined by exogenous factors such as demographics and changes in the lifestyle of populations.

According to the IFA, from 1976 to 2020, global demand for fertilizers grew by 2% annually. Global use of fertilizers, made up of nitrogen, phosphate, and potash, is expected to increase by 3% through 2023 to meet global demand.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 increased fertilizer prices that had already increased due to COVID-19.

As a result of the Russian invasion, global powers have imposed trade restrictions such as bans, quotas, and tariffs on fertilizers and this has had a significant impact on prices and demand particularly on grains.

In any case after the big growth in April 2022, fertilizer prices returned to the levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine. As of March 2023, prices remained above 2021 levels and uncertainties remain, especially for low-income countries.

The following graph shows (according to USDA) how the US is the fourth producer of fertilizers in the world with a 7% market share while Russia, together with Belarus, represents the world power with the greatest production capacity with 18%, followed by China (12 %) and from Canada (10%).

At the top right, the graph shows the relationship between fertilizer application and cereal yield. On average, grain yields are better on lands that use fertilizers.

USDA

The graphs below instead show the trend in prices of fertilizers (on the left) and grains and you can see a strong correlation between the two trends and above all a reduction in prices in 2023 to the levels of the end of 2021.

Regarding the forecast of prices and demand, we can refer to what was stated in the last earnings call:

Prices for the second quarter declined from the second quarter of last year, with ammonia prices falling 40% and UAN prices falling 43%. While nitrogen fertilizer prices continued to decline through the second quarter, we sold more than 40% of our second-quarter volumes in the first quarter at higher prices. Looking ahead, we believe we have seen the recent bottom in nitrogen fertilizer prices and expect to see prices increasing into the fall due to high grain prices and farmer economics Grain prices remained strong with December corn at $5.15 per bushel and November soybeans at $13.30 per bushel. Strong grain prices coupled with lower fertilizer prices support attractive farmer economics, which should bode well for nitrogen fertilizer demand for the fall application season. We believe that the length of this upward demand cycle will, in large part, be driven by grain prices staying at elevated levels, and we see fundamentals for grains remaining strong.

Financial

Revenue and EBIT

Seeking Alpha + Author Graph

Revenue grew significantly in 2022 and 2023 following the macroeconomic events described in the previous paragraph. EBIT, on the other hand, closely follows the trend in the price of corn. Even in 2017, prices dropped so much as to make the business unsustainable and lead to negative margins (3%).

It should be noted that 2022 saw the peak profitability of the last decade with 39.3% and in 2023 the trend began to reverse course.

CVR Partners is an MLP which means it distributes most of its profits to its shareholders in the form of a dividend.

By analyzing the following graph we can see how EPS, FCF, and also Dividends are closely linked to each other and how the trend closely follows the EBIT trend. In 10 years of analysis, the company only missed 2020 when it was unable to produce sufficient Cash Flow.

Seeking Alpha + Author Graph

The yellow line represents the relationship between Capex and depreciation and we can see how in the years between 2017 and 2020 the company invested very little. Only in 2022 and 2023 did investments resume. However, the ratio is still far from 1 and this could indicate a lack of investments to support the assets.

Edge Funds activity

Insider Monkey

The graph shows the trend of the shares held by the Edge Funds in comparison with the share price. It is interesting to note that in 2017 the Edge Funds started buying shares of the company massively until 2020 and this coincided with the "low" period of corn and share prices. We can see that today (2023) the shares held by the Edges are low and therefore could indicate a general waiting period.

Peers and price share evaluation

CVR Partners is a company specializing in the production of nitrogen fertilizers, in particular urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonium sulfate. CVR Partners' main competitors operating in the fertilizer production sector are:

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): is one of the world's leading nitrogen and ammonia fertilizer manufacturing companies. It offers a wide range of products, including nitrogen, urea, and ammonia.

• Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): is a fertilizer industry giant, with global operations in the production and distribution of fertilizers, including nitrogen products such as urea and UAN.

• Mosaic Company (MOS): is a major producer of phosphate and potassium fertilizers, but also produces nitrogen products.

• OCI N.V. (OTC:OCINF): is a Dutch company with activities in various sectors, including the production of nitrogen fertilizers.

• Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY): is a Norwegian company that focuses on the production and distribution of fertilizers, including nitrogen fertilizers.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of margins, the period is particularly favorable to UAN. We can see how the Gross Margin (48.43%) is absolutely the best among all peers and also in terms of EBIT, only CF has a slightly higher value.

Moving on to the comparison of the main share price evaluation ratios, we note that in terms of P/E UAN represents the best alternative while in terms of P/Sales, only CF does worse and other investment solutions are preferable. The Price to book stands at an intermediate level while the Price on Cash Flow again identifies UAN as one of the best alternatives.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of market price trends, we note that investors have punished UAN the most in the last year (-35.54%), which is among the worst. Only OCI has a less profitable figure (-41.36%)

Seeking Alpha

The market is therefore penalizing UAN and the same trend has also been seen in the activities of the Edge Funds.

The companies identified as peers are significantly larger than CVR Partners and compete in a sector that is influenced by factors such as raw material prices, agricultural demand, seasonal cycles, and weather conditions. Competition is fierce, but the agricultural industry's constant demand for fertilizers can make this sector resilient despite cyclical challenges.

UAN and Earnings Power Value

Assuming that the cash profit remains constant over the long term, I use the EPV (earnings power value) method to calculate the intrinsic share price value.

The method starts with EBIT. The second step is to add depreciation and amortization and then subtract stay-in-business CAPEX.

The result is the Cash Trading Profit

I then subtract the taxes by calculating the amount using the actual tax rate that the company pays.

The result is the After-Tax Cash Trading Profit

To calculate the total company enterprise value I divide the After-Tax Cash Profit by the interest Rate I define as fine for this kind of Company (according to a study made by NYU, the cost of capital for chemical material is 9.89%)

The result is the Total Company Earnings Power Value. Dividing the result by the total number of shares we find the value per single share.

The table below shows the calculation for UAN

EBIT 274.60 Dep & amort 68.20 CAPEX -38.50 Cash Trading Profit 304.30 TAX 0.00% TAX 0 After TAX cash profit 304.30 Interest Rate 10% EPV 3076.845 Share in issue 10.60 EPV per share 290.3 Click to enlarge

$290.3 represents the share price valuation using the EPV method. If we compare the data with the current market price ($82.65) we see that the current price could be seen as very cheap. However, this evaluation could be misleading as it has the very strong thesis of assuming a constant cash flow while we have seen that the cyclical trend of the price of corn can determine a negative cash flow in some market cycles.

Risks

Investing in UAN in a non-speculative manner implies the desire to be able to count on the cash flow generated by the dividend coupon. At this moment, the coupon is very generous (33% yield) and is due, as we have seen, to a particularly favorable market condition generated by a high corn price and geopolitical factors that have pushed demand higher in 2022. The risk that the coupon may be cut is closely related to the trend in corn prices and we have seen how these can have a cyclical trend. Today we find ourselves in a very favorable market phase but there is the possibility that in the coming months or years conditions could deteriorate until they return to 2017 levels. This is the greatest risk for the investor in UAN if intended as an MLP.

Bottom Line

CVR Partners represents a valid alternative for investing in a stock that is capable of providing an excellent dividend. The moment is particularly favorable for the company thanks also to market conditions. These conditions could also persist in the next few quarters but there is a concrete probability that sooner or later the conditions will reverse and at that point, the share price could drop and guarantee the potential investor an even higher return. It seems that the Edge funds are thinking in this sense and my idea is also to wait for any future developments.