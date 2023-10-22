Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wendy's: A Decent H1, But A Foggy H2 Outlook

Oct. 22, 2023 11:26 PM ET
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.71K Followers

Summary

  • Wendy's Q2 results were a little better than I expected, with the company noting it continues to make progress growing sales in breakfast and late-night.
  • That said, the upbeat commentary in Q2 came in ahead of a sharp decline in traffic in quick-service in the second half of August and September, with little improvement since.
  • In this update, we'll look at Wendy's recent results, industry-wide trends, and whether the stock is worth paying up for ahead of its Q3 results.

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.71K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough You can access more in-depth research, my current portfolios, new positions I am entering/exiting, and proprietary sentiment indicators for gold miners in my newsletter below.  Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/6fcWjD6Subscription Link: https://buy.stripe.com/3cseV37nl9Y7dUcaEI - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, AEM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEN
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.