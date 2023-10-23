Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: Long-Term Thesis Cemented After Blowout Third Quarter

Oct. 23, 2023 12:22 AM ET
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Netflix knocked its third quarter earnings out of the park, as subscriber growth, margins, and guidance all exceeded expectations.
  • The stock responded with a 16% surge, recovering the majority of the misinformed downfall.
  • Netflix provided investors with everything they needed to hear, including increased share buybacks, continued margin expansion, accelerated subscriber growth, and a price increase effective immediately.
  • As Netflix continues to expand its huge lead over its struggling competitors, the long-term thesis has never been more certain. Management reaffirmed the company's return to double-digit growth and its immense operational leverage potential.
  • Trading at a 25x P/E over 2024 earnings, I estimate the streaming giant will continue to provide market-beating returns. Thus, I reiterate Netflix stock as a Buy.

I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

