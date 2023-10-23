Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Use Asset Correlations To Boost Return And Cut Risk

Oct. 23, 2023
Summary

  • Modern portfolio theory emphasizes investing in uncorrelated assets to earn higher returns for a given level of risk.
  • At current yields, bonds should offer returns that aren't highly correlated to stocks, making an old move new for better risk-adjusted returns.
  • Moreover, understanding correlations can help investors reduce risk and find value in different asset classes and sectors within the stock market.
  • Businesses like Walmart and the global tobacco industry aren't highly correlated with the rest of the market, making them useful investments.
  • Weird day-to-day correlations in stocks related to media narratives like Ozempic or COVID-19 can help value investors find opportunities.

This article was written by

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Comments (2)

d
drftr
Today, 2:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.17K)
Good advice. Still I would add some kind of rotation / timing strategy to the selection of least correlated assets. The reason being that anything can go up or down against all logic. The COVID period was a great example.

drftr
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 2:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.13K)
@drftr momentum would work fairly well for selecting picks.
