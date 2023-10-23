Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report its third-quarter results on Thursday, October 26 at approximately 7 AM EDT.

In this update (I cover MO stock regularly), I discuss my expectations for the recently ended quarter in light of what remains fairly broad full-year earnings guidance and the recent slowdown in gasoline price deflation, which is known to impact cigarette sales. In this context, and given that Marlboro's relative price gap is inexorably widening (Figure 1), making it the widest it has been in about 15 years, I take a closer look at Altria's market share, taking into account recent trends of decline in the industry.

Figure 1: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Price of a pack of Marlboro versus the lowest effective price (own work, based on company filings)

How Were Altria's Previous Earnings And What To Expect From Q3 Earnings?

The current analyst consensus for Altria's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter is $1.30, representing 1.3% year-over-year growth. Net sales are expected to be $5.4 billion, essentially unchanged from a year ago. Earnings per share or net sales revisions were insignificant in recent months (Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively), underscoring the good predictability of the business and management's reliable guidance.

Figure 2: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Consensus earnings per share estimates (Seeking Alpha) Figure 3: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Consensus revenue (net sales after excise taxes) estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Altria generally meets analysts' estimates - significant positive (or negative) surprises on a quarterly basis are rare. Since 2019, only the first quarter of 2020 has seen a major beat (in both earnings per share and revenue) due to the - then unexpected - impact of government-mandated lockdown measures due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Altria has not reported a significant (i.e., >3%, Q3 2021) earnings miss in the last sixteen quarters. Its track record is also underscored by its impeccable analyst scorecard - even on a two-year forward basis (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Analyst scorecard on a two-year forward basis (FAST Graphs tool)

From the perspective of past performance, a significant positive (or negative) earnings surprise on Thursday is unlikely. However, looking at gasoline prices, which fell significantly in the second quarter but much less so in the third, I remain rather cautious - not necessarily because of the still comparatively high pressure on disposable income, but because of perceived inflation and the fact that gasoline prices can be monitored ubiquitously and are often perceived unconsciously. Shelter- and food-related inflation continue to cool, but the former in particular is still very high by historical standards. That said, I wouldn't read too much into the data, as Altria reported second quarter net sales in line with expectations and did not deliver a positive surprise as would have been expected in response to the significant drop in gasoline prices this quarter (three-month average -19%).

However, apart from the likelihood of an earnings surprise, it is also worth looking at the spread between EPS growth and net sales growth. Analysts expect net sales to remain essentially flat (even on an annualized basis) but expect EPS growth of 1.3% in the third quarter and 3.0% for the full year. This confirms that Altria remains relentlessly focused on driving operational efficiencies. On the surface, of course, this is good news (who doesn't want their company to increase margins year over year?):

Figure 5: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Gross and operating margin, the latter excluding impairment charges (own work, based on company filings)

In my last article, I cautioned that Altria's margin-related headroom is increasingly limited. At the same time, the price elasticity of demand is increasing (management noted an increase from -0.30 to -0.35 at the 2023 Investor Day event), which limits Altria's revenue growth potential. For this reason - and because the company's smoke-free portfolio remains elusive after the disastrous misallocation of capital (Juul Labs) and the recent transfer of U.S. marketing rights for IQOS to Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) - it is important to keep a close eye on its combustibles portfolio. Granted, the acquisition of (still small) e-vapor company NJOY Holdings, Inc., its own R&D in heated tobacco, and its partnership with Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF, OTCPK:JAPAY) suggest that Altria may eventually gain a foothold in these areas, but let's face it - so far, the company remains a nearly 100% pure-play cigarette manufacturer with a small - and recently declining in terms of retail share - contribution from oral nicotine products (on!, Copenhagen, Skoal):

Figure 6: Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Oral tobacco products segment - retail share (own work, based on company filings)

Altria's Performance In An Increasingly Tough Retail Environment - All Eyes On Marlboro

As Altria's room for profitability improvement and eventually price increases shrink, it is important to keep an eye on cigarette industry trends. Data on the industry's estimated decline has been reported quarterly by Altria since late 2019. Figure 7 shows the estimated industry decline with the individual factors - obviously, the overall rate of decline accelerated after the pandemic.

Figure 7: U.S. cigarette industry volume decomposition estimates and estimated industry decline (own work, based on company filings)

Granted, cigarette smokers have been stockpiling in 2020 and 2021 (yellow bars in Figure 7), so it was only reasonable to expect temporarily lower demand. However, I think the pandemic-related demand profile has now normalized. I think it is the sharp increase in inflation that has led to increased smoking cessation and/or weaker demand due to lower disposable income. Therefore, as inflation slows, the cigarette industry's decline rate should slow down as well. The Q2 2023 data indicate that the rate of decline has stabilized, but is still worryingly high. There is a small positive sign when looking at Altria's own volumes in Figure 8, which shows that the rate of decline has actually slowed in Q2 2023. A further slowdown would be a positive sign, also in light of the inexorably growing Marlboro price gap (recall Figure 1) and the continued strong growth in deep-discount market share (50% increase since 2019, Figure 9).

Figure 8: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Adjusted domestic volume decline/growth (-/+) (own work, based on company filings) Figure 9: U.S. cigarette industry discount retail share (own work, based on company filings)

Altria's market share in discount brands is relatively small, as is the segment's contribution to the company's top line (5.4% of net sales in Q2 2023), but it's still not pretty to see the steady decline in market share (red bars in Figure 9). And even including premium brands, Altria has lost market share over the past four years - Marlboro's market share fell from 43.3% in Q1 2019 to 42.1% in Q2 2023 (blue bars in Figure 10). However, Marlboro was able to sequentially increase its market share in Q2, which is a positive sign, especially in the current environment. Likewise, it is great to see that Marlboro continues to take market share from other premium brands (red squares in Figure 10). Suffice it to say, these numbers need to be watched closely for Q3 and subsequent quarters - Marlboro is responsible for 90% of Altria's net cigarette sales.

Figure 10: Altria Group Inc. (MO): Marlboro overall retail share and share of the premium segment (own work, based on company filings)

Nevertheless, it is important to take a balanced perspective on the issue of the inflation-driven decline in market share of premium cigarettes such as Marlboro. Overall, cigarettes are still very affordable in the U.S., with a pack costing similar to Russia, Sweden, Bulgaria, Switzerland, and Mexico on a purchasing power parity basis. Moreover, it's really surprising to see that, unlike most countries in the world, cigarette affordability in the U.S. didn't really change between 2010 and 2020.

Finally, I would like to briefly address the looming menthol ban in the U.S. in connection with Marlboro. It is well known that while a menthol ban leads to an increase in smoking cessation, the impact is quite limited (24% of former menthol smokers, according to this review). In my view, companies with brands that are well accepted by both regular smokers and menthol smokers (such as Marlboro) have an advantage because of the known switching effect. Similarly, the expected availability of filter-insertable aroma capsules following a ban on menthol cigarettes is likely to disproportionately benefit those brands that were previously available both as menthol and non-menthol variants. Finally, it seems worth noting that tobacco companies have introduced non-menthol alternatives in response to the ban in several EU countries. Although correctly marketed as non-menthol, they have a similar (but considerably less pronounced) fresh taste. It's too early to speculate on whether such products will be available in the U.S., but news out of California (menthol ban effective since December 21, 2022) suggests tobacco companies are experimenting in that direction. It may well be that these are just marketing moves (as claimed here), but it's still worth keeping an eye on developments that I expect will benefit brands like Marlboro disproportionately.

Altria Group, Inc. will report its third-quarter results on Thursday, October 26. Analysts are expecting rather muted year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings per share of just 1.3%, based on flat net sales. This is largely due to the fact that consumers are still significantly affected by the fairly high rate of inflation, which is also the reason for Altria management's rather broad EPS guidance of 1% to 4% for the full year. The fact that a tobacco company - which has recently been in an accelerated secular downtrend - can continue to grow its profits on flat sales is, of course, reassuring and a testament to its operational quality. However, I think it is important to look beyond these ubiquitously reported and analyzed metrics.

The spread between EPS growth and top-line growth (or the current lack thereof) indicates that management continues to rely on operational efficiency gains to sustain earnings growth. As I warned in my last article, Altria's room to maneuver in this regard is increasingly limited and risks the company foregoing necessary internal investments in favor of profit growth. Clearly, Altria needs to focus on its pricing power and maintaining (or better yet, increasing) its market share.

However, in the current environment, Altria is facing increasing competition from discount cigarette brands. The deep-discount segment has increased its retail share by 50% over the past four years, from 8.5% in Q1 2019 to 12.8% in Q2 2023, while Altria's market share of discount cigarettes has declined by nearly 40% over the same period. However, considering that Altria only generates about 5% of its net sales from discount cigarettes, I wouldn't over-interpret this discrepancy.

The two key numbers to watch for in the upcoming earnings release are Altria's adjusted cigarette shipment volume and Marlboro's market share.

The former is important because the Q2 number signaled a potential trend reversal that, if sustained, could be an indication that Altria's volume performance is better than the industry as a whole. Marlboro's overall market share improved in the second quarter of 2023 and the brand continues to gain market share in the premium segment, which is a good sign amid the inflationary environment and consumers' increasing willingness to trade down. However, investors should not overinterpret Marlboro's uninterrupted growth in the premium segment and instead focus on the brand's overall market share, as Altria's retail share has been steadily declining since peaking at 50.0% in the second quarter of 2019.

Put differently, the key question is whether Marlboro can more than offset the ongoing market share decline of Altria's other premium brands and its discount brands.

Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.