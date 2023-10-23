Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pro-Gold Yield Curve Steepener Continues

Oct. 23, 2023
Gary Tanashian
Summary

  • Gold price holds steady despite high 'real' yields and muted High Yield spreads.
  • The new macro with new rules may explain the anomalies in the gold market.
  • The steepening yield curve favors gold as a safe haven and could lead to a rise in the 'real' price of gold.

Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Comments

t
tonyconnolly
Today, 1:36 AM
Comments
Comments (1.99K)
Interesting article….seems the gold miners haven’t participated in the rally as yet? I hear some saying that it’s due to compression of free cash flows for the miners as they’re facing a high inflation scenario on wages in particular…but that doesnt explain the underperformance of the streamers and royalty companies who boast of a resilience to inflation, as they don’t bear the the inflationary costs of production.
Any ideas why the miners and streamers are doing SO badly? Time frame for their participation in the rally? Cheers, tony
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

