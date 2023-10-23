Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OceanFirst Financial Looks Undervalued, But Not Many Other Positives Jump Out

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.21K Followers

Summary

  • OceanFirst's third quarter results were basically in line, with fairly typical net interest income performance, but weaker NIM and stronger AEA, and weaker profitability.
  • Loan growth was nothing special and loan yields are comparatively weak, but repricings should help in 2024, deposit beta isn't bad, and NIM could trough in 2024.
  • OceanFirst should be exiting a process improvement cycle and management is looking for improved operating leverage in Q4'23.
  • The company's long-term growth metrics and ROE have been mediocre, and it needs to improve its Community Reinvestment Act compliance.
  • OceanFirst stock could be substantially undervalued, and fundamental laggards tend to outperform when sectors turn, but there are many higher-quality undervalued banks today.

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.21K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OCFC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OCFC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCFC
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.