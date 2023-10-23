Was The Uptrend's Firmness Crushed?

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

The Speeches of Chair of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) and the Presidents of the Fed (Federal Reserve Banks) on Oct 19 and Oct 20 were a timely and successful "cold" water (-0.85% and -1.26%) on the "warm" claim of the 6.5 months old current Uptrend survival (+0.01, +0.81, +1.18, +0.63%, +0.52%, +0.43%, and +1.06%), as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. October: M & T (Sep 29 - Oct 20, 2023) 09/29/23 4,288.05 * * 10/02/23 4,288.39 0.01% P 10/03/23 4,229.45 -1.37% m 10/04/23 4,263.75 0.81% P 10/05/23 4,258.19 -0.13% m 10/06/23 4,308.50 1.18% P 10/09/23 4,335.66 0.63% P 10/10/23 4,358.24 0.52% P 10/11/23 4,376.95 0.43% P 10/12/23 4,349.61 -0.62% m 10/13/23 4,327.78 -0.50% m 10/16/23 4,373.63 1.06% P 10/17/23 4,373.20 -0.01% m 10/18/23 4,314.60 -1.34% m 10/19/23 4,278.00 -0.85% m 10/20/23 4,224.16 -1.26% m NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus./minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change. 5. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Their well-prepared speeches may direct the market reactions of the machine or in other words, the trading software enforced by the AI (Artificial Intelligence) or more simply, coined "Bot-Trade".

The trade volume of Bot-Trade is 70%.

Training Bot-Trade is not difficult.

According to my experience with Bot-Language (Microsoft) which transfers my WORD-article submissions in a few seconds and makes a summary (which I review, and make some corrections when Bot-Language was puzzled), it was fast and accurate in data transmission, but somewhat confused with an "ambiguity" or "noncommittal" or "no decision" (which all Fed speeches contained).

The Bot-Trade and Bot-Language are the same kind of machine.

The Benchmark 10-Year Treasury Note and the Top-To-Bottom Approach

“Investment strategy is the prime factor to make investments successful in the long run as well as the short term. There are two competitive approaches: one is a bottom-up one and the other is top-down. The former depends upon security selection and market timing. The later focuses on reliable long-term portfolios. The latter approach is, first, to look at macroeconomic aspects such as economic growth, economic policy, inflation, business cycles, and interest rates. Second, it determines asset allocations between equity, bond, and other alternatives. Third, it selects individual securities such as individual stocks and bonds, or exchange-traded (or mutual) funds. Traditionally, a top-down approach has been exclusively used by institutional investors such as mutual fund companies, banks, insurance firms, college endowments, and pension funds. Individual investors cannot afford to meet significant financial and technical resources, required. The investment world, however, in the recent decades has made a top-down approach available to individual investors, providing low-cost trades (with no or near-zero commission) and investment vehicles (such as index mutual funds and their ETFs, and other low-fee actively managed mutual funds and ETFs).“ (From “ 10-Year Treasury - Yield Curve, Litmus Test ...", Dec 27, 2016)

The Fed Policy Agenda

As a former central banker (1963-73) at the BOK (Bank of Korea) which is a counterpart of the Fed, I fully understand the Fed’s position to goal “Maximum Employment and Stable Prices,” but as a life-time business-cycle-specializing economist, I sincerely appose to the last week episode, for the Fed to unduly affect the natural market trend and business cycles.

The current business cycles and the current market have been greatly distorted since the GFC (Global Financial Crisis in 2007-08), and have been totally twisted again since the PR (Pandemic Recession in 2020), resulting that the level of disequilibrium has mounted extremely high.

A garden-variety recession is the right way to realign any distortion, occurred during an expansion. This time, however, a great recession seems to hardly ruled out. Whenever the Fed intervene the business-cycle process, the problem will become worse so that later resolving it will be more painful.

The Fed faces a tough task: 1) controlling inflation, 2) avoiding a severe recession, and 3) not repeating a market crash as in 2009.

It is really a great challenge to achieve these three targets simultaneously.

The Market Perspective in 2023 and Beyond

In remaining 7 days in October, the week (Oct 23 through Oct 27), following Monday (Oct 30) and Tuesday (Oct 31), the runners of Bot-Trade realized the Fed's tricks on their machines, and surely retool their programs properly.

All bulls, big or small, will recapture their market momentums again, and accomplish an unusual historical October Bull Market, and then finish the year 2023, ending in a very-high plus column.

Then a strong January Effect will make a strong start in 2024 when we will see the revived Uptrend will perform nicely as all bulls anticipated.

In 2025 and 2026, in my view, we may have a mild and short garden-variety recession for six months or about one year, and then we will see a new-born bull market again.

In Sum

An adage says, “The epoch makes a Hero.”

I wish the Fed would be a Hero, by overcoming the current jam.

As a tiny Uptrend (long only) investor, I have been always optimistic on any circumstance. This time surely not an exception.

All bulls have awaited for a genuine Uptrend patiently, month after month, year after year for the past 4-5years, seeing their limited financial resources, shrinking every week, every session in the recent 2-4 months.