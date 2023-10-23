Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: Ridiculously Low Valuation Paves Way For >20% Annual Returns

Oct. 23, 2023 4:01 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income presents an attractive investment opportunity due to a compelling valuation in the current economic climate, with the market signaling potential stagflation concerns.
  • The company's strong fundamentals, including a diversified tenant base, 29 consecutive years of dividend growth, and an A- credit rating, make it a resilient income-generating investment.
  • Realty Income's current stock price offers a rare and inexpensive entry point, with the potential for substantial returns if the market's valuation of REITs improves.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Crisis opportunity recession directional sign change

alexsl

Introduction

I wasn't planning on covering Realty Income (NYSE:O) this year. After all, it's one of the most well-covered stocks on Seeking Alpha - or anywhere.

Also, as much as I love the company and its smart management, it was

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.95K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About O

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
Compare
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.