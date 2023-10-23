Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Forget MPLX, 3 Reasons To Buy Enterprise Products Partners Instead

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MPLX and Enterprise Products Partners are high-yielding midstream businesses with strong track records of distribution growth and attractive total returns.
  • We compare them side-by-side to see which is the better buy today.
  • We share three reasons why we believe that EPD is the better risk-adjusted choice.
White Chat Bubble On Blue Background

MicroStockHub

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both investment grade, high yielding midstream businesses that have impressive track records of growing their distributions through good times and bad while also delivering very attractive long-term total

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Comments (9)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 9:44 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.61K)
I'm always disappointed when articles that cover MPLX say little about their G&P segment, a big source of growth. It also seems worth a glance at a recent presentation, showing that growth in L&S is also not closely tied to making deliveries to MPC. So I don't think MPLX got a fair shake here. But like most other commenters I hold nearly twice as much EPD as MPLX.
Paul
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 9:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (311)
Own the 3 amigos, ET, EPD, & MPLX. Very good SWAN income. But agree EPD is the best ! Own less MPLX.
I
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (3.29K)
some reason to also be long MPLX:

P/CF (TTM): MPLX 7.2, EPD 8.2
Dividend growth rate (3 yr CAGR): MPLX 4.2, EPD 3.2
ROA (TTM): MPLX 11.5%, EPD 8.0%
yield: MPLX 8.6%, 7.3%
levered FCF margin (TTM): MPLX 22%, EPD 5% ?

what are their ROIC's?

(long both)
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (6.35K)
"In the past MPC has sold mediocre assets to MPLX at a price that proved to be a bit rich via the Andeavor Logistics transaction". I thought the management of both companies was virtually "one in the same"???? Thats like saying you love your child while you park your junk car in his driveway while it drips oil on the driveway. For the record, I own huge positions in both companies.
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (311)
@ChuckXX diversify some into EPD & ET.
M
Meyerhfn1
Today, 8:54 AM
Premium
Comments (35)
This analysis which is a fairly standard approach to comparing similar companies is flawed as applied to MPLX in that MPLX is a majority owned sub of MPC with MPC and MPLX co dependent. Standard analytics such as debt maturity, leverage are not as relevant since they are subsumed by the counter party risk . The conclusion as to prefer EPD one may or may not agree with but a better analytical approach would be to focus on MPC counter-party issues which include balance sheet and operational growth aspects.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (5.1K)
@Meyerhfn1 MPC is mostly a producer as far as MPLX is concerned. Its counterparty is the broader market for the commodities it produces. MPLX will do ok if MPC does ok. If MPC experiences financial problems, so likely will MPLX.
D
Delray Al
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (56)
Own both, but much more EPD. I am unlikely to sell either due to constant basis adjustment, and will only add when finally necessary to avoid a negative basis. I deem both companies well worth holding. MPLX’s greater distribution rate compensates for difference in quality.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:44 AM
Premium
Comments (11.27K)
Excellent commentary
Long overweight both
Also hold a smaller position in ET as well
