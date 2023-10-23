pcess609

Investment Thesis

Following remarkable outperformance in 2020 and 2021, Converge Technology (OTCQX:CTSDF) has witnessed a nearly 80% decline from its all-time highs.

While I have reservations about both the quality of the business model and the management team, which I'll delve into in this article, the company operates in a sector poised for future growth. Combined with its highly attractive valuation, these factors make it a compelling buy to consider.

Business Overview

Converge (TSX:CTS:CA)is a company that provides various IT services and solutions to businesses, focused on helping organizations with their digital transformation efforts. These services and solutions include:

Converge Technology Solutions provides cloud solutions, helping businesses leverage the cloud for storage, computing, and scalability. This includes services related to public cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Data Center Solutions: They offer data center services to help businesses optimize and modernize their data center infrastructure. This could involve virtualization, data storage, and server solutions.

They provide advanced IT infrastructure solutions to enhance network performance, scalability, and reliability. Software and Application Services: Converge Technology Solutions offers software and application development and deployment services.

While all of these services are expected to be in high demand in the coming years, Converge's main strategy is to acquire smaller regional IT providers, expand their margins through cost synergies, and improve customer penetration through cross-selling products and services. By the end of FY2022, the company had made 41 acquisitions in its short 5-year existence, while experiencing an average annual organic growth rate of 8%.

From Growth to Value

In the last year and a half, the company has undergone a radical change in how Converge is perceived in the market and in the management's discourse. To understand this change, let's look at some numbers:

Since 2018, the company has experienced astronomical growth with a 45% CAGR in sales and a 65% increase in Free Cash Flow. However, Converge employs a business model with significantly fewer add-ons compared to other digital transformation companies, such as Accenture, EPAM, Endava, among many others. This is evident in its notably low margins, with an EBITDA of only 6%.

Given the company's low-profit margins and limited cash generation, it financed its explosive growth (primarily inorganic) through debt and, most importantly, share issuance.

In the image below, you can observe how the number of shares in circulation increased at an annual rate of 37% between 2018 and 2021. The dilution was substantial, though it could be justified by the faster growth in revenues and free cash flow during that period. However, the stock price has been depressed since 2022. What were once valuations of 30 or 40 times EBITDA have now dropped to 6 times. Diluting at these significantly lower valuations would result in substantial value destruction. Diluting at 30 times EBITDA would imply a cost of capital of 3% (1/30), whereas at 6 times EBITDA, this cost of capital would rise to 16% (1/6).

In addition to this, there was an increase in the cost of debt because the company has consistently maintained Net Debt/EBITDA ratios around 2.5x, which have now risen to 2.9x. With interest rates on the rise and the level of leverage no longer considered conservative, issuing debt to finance growth became prohibitive for the company.

Financing at such high rates made little sense when the return on invested capital had remained around 7% in recent years, which is relatively low and falls below the cost of capital.

This led the company to take the most sensible course of action: to halt its growth.

Consequently, the company transitioned from being a high-growth enterprise to one that experiences modest organic growth rates of 5-10%. It now operates with a lower Return on Invested Capital and narrower profit margins. The market has responded by valuing it accordingly, resulting in current trading multiples of 6x EBITDA and 8x Cash Flow.

My Doubts About Management

As Warren Buffett once said, 'Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.'

In my assessment of the management's performance, during a period of 'easy' growth, they appeared to meet expectations and were dedicated to improving the business. However, since the 2022 bear market entered, they've pursued various questionable strategies to boost the stock price in the short term. This, apart from seeming desperate, suggests a lack of the long-term vision required to steer a business.

To elaborate, in November 2022, they issued a news release announcing a strategic review to unlock value, potentially through a sale, merger, or similar actions. This caused a 22% surge in the share price. However, a month passed with no further developments, and in December of the same year, they revealed that Houlihan Lokey Capital and Canaccord Genuity would join as financial advisors. Houlihan Lokey's M&A expertise fueled rumors of significant plans, but nearly a year later, no concrete actions have been taken. Everything has remained in the realm of rumors aimed at boosting the share price.

The most recent move involved the company advancing Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA results, suggesting that Q3 would exceed expectations. While this action isn't inherently bad, it appears to serve no purpose beyond inflating the stock price in the short term. Predictably, the market responded with a 17% increase.

The question arises: Why is management so focused on raising the stock price in the short term instead of concentrating on improving the business, which would naturally result in an increased stock price?

An analysis of the Annual Report reveals that there are 2.8 million shares in Stock Options at an average exercise price of $8.56. In other words, for the managers to profit from the $24 million in Stock Options, the share price should surpass $8.56.

I'm not attempting to cast unfounded judgments on the management, but these facts do raise concerns about their priorities, potentially implying a preference for short-term financial gains over long-term value creation. This is not a characteristic shared by management teams of successful companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Software, among others, and it's a quality I wouldn't want to see in a company within my portfolio.

Valuation

It has been a challenging year for companies in the digital transformation sector that rely on organic growth. Converge, given its limitations on inorganic growth in the short term, may need to shift its focus. Let's assume that in the coming years, the company achieves an annual growth rate of 5% and decides to prioritize reducing debt and improving margins.

Assuming a 5% annual growth rate, the company is projected to generate a Free Cash Flow of $110 million in 2027. Applying a 12x EV/FCF multiple would result in a share price of approximately CAD7.

If acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the current price of CAD2.7, this represents a compelling 20% annualized return. The valuation considers conservative estimates for both growth and valuation multiples.

Final Thoughts

While Converge may not rank among the highest quality companies, its current valuation is so appealing that it's hard to ignore as a potentially good short-term investment, despite some of the concerns I have about the company.

Considering all factors, I would assign a 'buy' rating. Even in a conservative scenario, I believe the company has the potential to deliver favorable returns, as long as management makes sound decisions and avoids any imprudent actions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.