Attention REIT Shoppers: A Blue Light Special In The Cell Tower Sector

Oct. 23, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • Crown Castle and American Tower, two cell tower REITs, are undervalued and offer attractive yields.
  • Crown Castle is trading at its cheapest level in a long time, with a yield of 7.29% and a coverage ratio below 90%.
  • American Tower has solid fundamentals and growth estimates, with an upside potential of 20-21% annualized return on investment.

This article was coproduced with Wolf Report.

When we last wrote about the two cell tower REITs – American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) specifically, we said that Crown Castle was valued for essentially 0% growth.

Not

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Comments (7)

Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (75.51K)
Thanks for reading and commenting.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
tjllatt
Today, 8:16 AM
When the Bear Market is over I might consider buying some REIT(s),if we don't end up like Argentina.
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 7:54 AM
Hi Brad ! Very good article and for the actual share price both CCI and AMT are a steal. But unfortunately they are only active on the transmission side with most functions on the OSI layers 1 and 2 (Physical Link Layer and Data Link Layer for Open Systems Interconnection). For me I found a better alternative: DigitalBridge Group (Nasdaq: DBRG). They were a REIT before but now are a Capital Corporation. And they have not only any form of communications including cell towers and fiber backbones, but they own much more like Data Centers and much different software. They are an ideal platform for smaller enterprises which want e.g. build up a complete generative AI solution but do not want to buy the whole stuff. They got a fresh upgrade from J.P. Morgan, TipRanks says Strong Buy with 38% upside. The dividend yield is low, but there are preferred shares with more than 7%. I expect 30% upside at minimum. All the best :-)))
BlueFIREWave
Today, 7:25 AM
Both AMT and CCI got the dreaded Seeking Alpha underperformance red warnings, and these warnings are usually more spot on than SA authors. Just saying.
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:28 AM
@BlueFIREWave If it weren't for these SA authors, there would be no SA.
BlueFIREWave
Today, 8:03 AM
@Brad Thomas many of these SA authors put out nonsense, get clicks/impressions and get paid by SA and the cycle repeats, but thanks for writing, Sir.
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:08 AM
@BlueFIREWave 3,830 articles in over 13 years with over 75,500 comments... I've paid out a lot of dividends, Sir.
