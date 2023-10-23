Korrawin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF:CA) (OTCPK:TBCRF) is a mortgage investment corporation which means it needs to distribute a certain threshold of its earnings to take advantage of the tax benefits for this type of corporation. As of the end of June, the total asset base contained just over C$1.1B in mortgages and as you can see below, the vast majority of the loans was related to residential which accounted for almost 60% of the own loan book. The average WALT at the time of originating these loans was 67.7%.

Timbercreek Financial trades on the TSX, and I would recommend the most liquid listing to trade in the corporation's shares.

The default risks are increasing

While I discussed the corporation's exposure to its own mortgage portfolio in the introduction, the total asset base also contains almost C$600M in mortgage syndication assets and liabilities, and simply put, Timbercreek manages some assets for third parties which helps its fee income. The mortgage syndication liabilities are related to loans that were underwritten but where third-party lenders take the senior position and Timbercreek retains the subordinated position.

The total investment income during the second quarter was approximately C$43.6M which results in a net investment income of C$31.5M. That's lower than in the first quarter of the year and that's mainly because the balance sheet has been shrinking since the end of last year.

As you can see in the image above, there was also a net cost related to the real estate assets in its portfolio, while still having to deduct the C$5.1M in operating expenses to end up with an operating income of C$26.3M. The finance costs are obviously increasing as a portion of the capital is funded by the credit facility and the C$9.5M in interest expenses are higher than the just under C$7M it spent in the second quarter of last year, despite having a smaller balance sheet and a lower gross debt. But that's fine: the corporation still recorded a net profit of C$16.9M or C$0.20 per share. This includes an allowance of almost C$0.9M to boost the provision for credit losses. This provision is quite a bit higher than the C$0.3M recorded in the first quarter and also substantially higher than the C$0.3M recorded in the second quarter of last year.

Timbercreek is paying a distribution of C$0.1725 per share on a quarterly basis (C$0.0575 per share per month) and this is fully covered by the earnings.

It is understandable to see why the lender wanted to increase its loan loss provision. As you can see below, its net exposure to loans in Stage 3 came in at C$237M (but fortunately the total amount of loans in Stage 2 is very manageable at C$16.4M). Seeing in excess of 20% of the loan book classified as Stage 3, it will be important to work with the borrower on the default and monetizing the assets.

In its Q2 press release, Timbercreek confirmed it expects to make material progress over the remainder of the year to further reduce the risk of Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans. Fortunately, the corporation's financial performance is still strong enough to continue to cover potential loan losses, should the risk profile increase any further. Based on the Q2 results, Timbercreek is generating in excess of C$17M per quarter in earnings which could be used to strengthen the balance sheet and cover losses.

I'm not too worried as the balance sheet is pretty robust. Sure, the image below shows almost C$1.1B in liabilities but if we filter out the mortgage syndications, the C$700M in equity on the balance sheet means the balance sheet is pretty robust.

There are about C$500M in financial liabilities on the balance sheet if you exclude the mortgage syndication liabilities. The corporation has drawn almost C$361M from its credit facilities and has about C$146M in convertible debentures outstanding.

The total size of the credit facility is C$600M (and a borrowing base of C$427M) which means Timbercreek can draw down almost C$240M in additional cash, but the facility will have to be renewed soon as it is slated to expire in February of next year.

I have no position in the stock, but I own some of the debentures

While I like Timbercreek's focus and the exposure it offers to real estate, I'm not sure the high dividend yield of 10.8% based on the current share price of approximately C$6.26 is sufficient to get me interested in the stock. Don't get me wrong, the yield is high, but the in excess of C$200M of loans that have defaulted are making me a little bit nervous and I would like to see a good solution first, before buying the equity of Timbercreek Financial.

That being said, I do have exposure to Timbercreek through the convertible debentures. Timbercreek has three series of convertible debentures outstanding and I summarized the most important features below. Note: All debentures are convertible, but as the conversion prices are ranging from C$11.10 to C$11.40, I will just treat the debentures as a straight cash bond at this point in time. Additionally, the YTM calculated below is a rounded result. As bond and debenture prices fluctuate every day, you are advised to check the YTM when/if you decide to buy the bonds.

I currently own the Series E of the debentures with a maturity date in 2028. However, I may also purchase the D-Series given the higher yield to maturity while the C Series offers an interesting exposure to a short-duration debt security.

However, keep in mind that there still is a (small) financing risk as Timbercreek needs to officially renew its credit facility beyond Q1 2024. I don't think this will be an issue but it is a caveat to keep in mind.

Investment thesis

As of the end of June, Timbercreek had a book value of C$8.40 per share and the current share price of just under C$6.30 represents a discount of almost exactly 25% to the book value. While that is attractive, and while the double-digit dividend yield is also attractive, I am sticking with my convertible debentures for now and will likely purchase the two other series of the debentures before I would buy the common shares. From an income perspective and a risk/reward ratio perspective, I am happy to give up 100-150 bp of yield per year for the additional layer of safety of being a creditor instead of a shareholder.

I would, however, definitely consider a long position in Timbercreek Financial when I see a solution for the defaulted loans as I think it will be an important test for the company to see what kind of haircut it will have to concede. In any case, from the perspective of a creditor, I am not worried as I think the C$700M+ in equity on the balance sheet should be sufficient to absorb these and future defaults.

