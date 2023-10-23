John D/iStock via Getty Images

Quantum computers are a market I am very interested in, which I've been diving deep into over the past few weeks and upon which I want to start a series of analyses. Today, I will start with the stock that attracts me the least in this sector, which is D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). It's a stock I find intriguing, but not enough to convince me to buy it. For those who already own it, I believe it might be a good idea to keep it for the long term, especially with a view to tech diversification. However, the technology underlying D-Wave's quantum computer, in my opinion, poses the greatest barrier to the company's long-term growth.

The rating I suggest is HOLD, and my investment thesis is based on three main arguments:

D-Wave's technology is fundamentally different from competitors such as IonQ, Rigetti, Google, and IBM. This can be both a major opportunity and risk, and it's too early to determine which is more likely. R&D spending is limited compared to many competitors, which restricts D-Wave's potential future capabilities. There's increasing customer interest, especially evident from the triple-digit growth in average deal size for the upcoming quarters compared to last year's average. However, revenues are split 50/50 between professional consulting and actual services related to the use of D-Wave's Advantage1 computer. This means real revenues from quantum computing services remain extremely low.

D-Wave: Business Model

D-Wave developed what they call the first quantum computer ready for industrial applications. It's named Advantage1 and boasts a remarkable 5,000 qubits (the measure of quantum processors' power). The company is already working on a second computer, Advantage2, expected to reach 7,000 qubits.

Customers can access the quantum computer on-demand via the proprietary Leap platform. Essentially, it operates on a "quantum-as-a-service" model. However, as I mentioned earlier, professional consulting remains a cornerstone of D-Wave's business. The company currently needs to guide clients in understanding how quantum computing can benefit them, what problems the computer can solve, and how to program everything. Consequently, at this point, their business model is not yet mature compared to the company's long-term goal.

Like other quantum computing companies, the value proposition is clear: helping solve problems that would be unresolvable in a practical timeframe with traditional computers. Many of you might be familiar with Google's famous achievement in 2019 when they achieved quantum supremacy by solving a task in minutes that a classical super-computer would have taken 10,000 years. IBM later disputed this claim, saying a super-computer would only have taken a few days. Still, the underlying concept remains: quantum computing can solve complex problems in seconds that are too daunting for a traditional computer.

A Look at the Financials

D-Wave is still a relatively small company, so financial data analysis has limited utility. Below are the figures I believe are most relevant to understand growth rate, R&D spending, cash burn rate, and the company's debt level.

Dec 2020 Dec 2021 Dec 2022 TTM Revenue 5.2 6.3 7.2 7.4 R&D Expenses 20.1 25.1 31.9 38.1 Net Income -10 -31.5 -51.5 -76.8 Cash from operations -29.3 -34.8 -45.2 -52.8 Total Debt 4.7 21.2 18.7 33 Click to enlarge

These figures aren't promising, to be honest. TTM revenues have grown at a much slower pace compared to previous years, and overall, for a growth stock, the growth rate remains too low. We must remember that we're not talking about a pre-revenue company here; this is a business already providing its service to several Fortune 2000 companies. Over the course of 2023, as per the latest earnings call, the company has worked with "dozens" of these big companies and totaled 68 clients. Among them, we find major groups like Davidson, VINCI Energies, Mastercard, and other big names. One would expect that clients of this stature, if they genuinely valued D-Wave's offerings, would bring in significantly larger financial results.

That being said, it's also reasonable to think it might take time for a shipping company, a bank, or a government to understand which complex equations a quantum computer could solve for them. Currently, I see many exploratory projects, which may lead to greater client commitment in the future. On this note, it's encouraging that bookings in Q2 '23 have increased by 146% YoY, and in the first half of 2023, the average order size has gone up by 252% compared to the first half of 2022. It's well understood that when a technology is still in its infancy and targets early adopters, the growth rate isn't as high as when it achieves 10-20% penetration of the potential market.

Valuation

Since we can't yet discuss earnings or free cash flow, I believe the growth rate and the EV/sales ratio are the most helpful means of understanding how the market is pricing various quantum computing companies. I'll only compare D-Wave to companies close in size because comparing it with giants like Google or IBM from a financial multiples perspective wouldn't add any value to the analysis.

D-Wave IonQ Rigetti Computing Revenue (TTM) 7.4 16.4 14.4 EV / Sales (TTM) 20.09 144.14 7.56 Price / Sales (TTM) 13.68 123.25 10.82 R&D Expense (TTM) 38.1 62.5 59.9 Market cap 122 M$ 2.73 B$ 167 M$ Click to enlarge

Looking at the valuation parameters, it is clear that Rigetti is the company with the most attractive multiples. However, it must be considered that the market is pricing expectations based on the technology of these companies and their future potential. Among the generalist quantum computer companies, IonQ seems to be the most promising among the micro-caps; D-Wave occupies a different space, as we will delve into in the technology-focused paragraph.

At this time, I feel all three companies offer the potential for an asymmetric bet from a valuation perspective: none of them is priced as a company that will revolutionize the world of quantum computing. Each carries significant technological risk, reflected in the stock price.

My Investment Thesis

My thesis is that D-Wave, by choosing a different path from its competitors, could achieve significant results or might find itself with outdated technology in a few years. At the same time, I have serious doubts about how the company can keep pace with competitors while spending less on research and development. Lastly, the high cash burn remains a concern. I will now analyze these points one by one, starting with the most important related to technology.

1 - A specialized quantum computer

As one can imagine, the architecture of a quantum computer is an extremely complex topic, and I admit to having spent many hours trying to understand the differences between D-Wave and its competitors. I'll try to summarize this in a way suitable for investors, hoping that quantum computing engineers will forgive the simplification of their field.

As mentioned, D-Wave's Advantage1 computer has a computing power of 5,000 qubits. It's surprising to many that quantum computers from IBM, Google, and IonQ have powers of 400 qubits, 70 qubits, and 32 qubits respectively. How is this possible?

For starters, a quantum computer is not only measured by its qubits. Another significant factor is coherence, the qubits' ability to maintain their state for an extended period. This allows the computer to tackle more complex problems with a smaller margin of error.

The fundamental difference lies in the computer's architecture:

D-Wave uses an architecture called "quantum annealing", capable of excellently solving optimization problems but hardly any other type. It doesn't use many processes that specifically distinguish quantum computers, such as entanglement, leading skeptics to call it a "fake" quantum computer. While it's not accurate to side with the skeptics, it's true that it doesn't rely on many typical aspects of quantum computers.

Computers like Google's are based on quantum computer architecture and can solve more general problems. They can tackle the same challenges that Advantage1 can, but they can also do much more. However, humans are currently unable to build generalist quantum computers with thousands of qubits that deliver valid results in terms of reliability and coherence.

A problem D-Wave's computer can solve well, for instance, is staff scheduling. Other examples might be logistics planning for shipping or distributing resources among various e-commerce warehouses.

Tasks it cannot do, but IBM or Google's computers might, include simulations of drug molecule behavior, solving significant cryptographic problems, training deep neural networks (e.g., ChatGPT), or discovering new quantum algorithms.

We can liken D-Wave's computer to an incredibly powerful scientific calculator and Google's quantum computer to an iPhone. The former has more computing power but a limited purpose; the latter has less but can do more. The winner will be whoever finds the model most useful to businesses and, in the future, consumers. At the moment, it's hard to predict how fast Google and IBM will develop their generalist computers and how customers will divide between optimization problems and other types. For this reason, although D-Wave's financials are not very convincing, I believe that from a technological diversification perspective, those bullish on quantum computers should still hold the stock in their portfolio.

D-Wave's customer base is mostly comprised of multinational, Fortune 2000 companies (D-Wave Investor Presentation)

2 - D-Wave Lags in R&D Spending

Cases like those of Steve Jobs, Leonardo da Vinci, or Alan Turing are rare, we know that. Unless a company is lucky enough to hire one at the same price as any other engineer or scientist, the general logic is that in technological races, the one who invests more wins. In the peer comparison table, I've already highlighted how D-Wave is behind in R&D spending compared to direct competitors. And if we compare the resources of this small company to those of giants like Google or IBM, needless to say, the comparison doesn't hold.

On the other hand, it's also true that all of D-Wave's efforts are optimized to produce a computer with a different architecture. If the underlying technological choice proved to be winning, then D-Wave could maintain a valid competitive position even by starting slower with R&D spending.

3 - The Cash Burn is Significant

I will quote two passages from the latest investor update published by D-Wave in September, containing the words of the CEO.

“A sampling of our customer engagements include: Mastercard - helping build a variety of quantum-hybrid applications that will address customer loyalty and rewards, cross-border settlement, and fraud detection

Davidson Technologies – developing applications that advance national security efforts, including interceptor assignment and radar scheduling

Interpublic Group – exploring applications that optimize marketing campaigns, with a pilot underway for one of its top 20 clients

QuantumBasel and VINCI Energies – researching and creating applications that ensure efficient and sustainable construction and operation of buildings [...] SavantX piloted a quantum-hybrid application for the Port of Los Angeles, regarded as America’s busiest port, to optimize operations at Pier 300. As a result, Pier 300 improved cargo handling efficiency with rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes by 60%, and the turnaround time for the trucks picking up those cargo containers improved by 12%.

Pattison Food Group, Canada’s largest Western-based provider of food and health products, is using our technology for grocery optimization and e-commerce delivery efficiency. The grocery chain was able to reduce time on an important optimization task from 25 hours to 2 minutes of calculations each week. In addition, it was able to streamline scheduling for its e-commerce delivery drivers, trimming an 80-hour task to just 15 hours each week, an 80% time savings.

Recruit Communications, a Tokyo-based HR solutions provider operating in over 60 countries, is optimizing TV commercial placements to maximize reach. With the quantum-hybrid application, the company saw a 90% improvement compared to current methods of optimization. Big company names, multinationals, and global operations might surprise investors for a moment, but looking at the numbers, you see that, in the end, all this translates into very low revenues. Just mentioning the Pier 300 case, it's likely that such a result is worth more for the Port of Los Angeles in one quarter than D-Wave will bill in all of 2023. There's evidently a fundamental problem: either the company is unable to apply prices commensurate with the value of the result obtained due to competition, or the pricing model is inappropriate for the type of investments needed to develop a quantum computer. In any case, the last report closed with $7.5 million in cash and short-term investments compared to a negative cash from operations of $15.5 million. New share dilutions are coming, both shortly and in the coming years. Conclusions and Final Thoughts My analysis of D-Wave would more easily conclude with a SELL rating rather than HOLD, in a normal context. But the fact that the company is focusing on a different technology from competitors, capable of solving optimization problems that have potentially billion-dollar impacts for customers, still makes me think there is potential for an asymmetric bet. The story of OpenAI teaches us that it's not impossible to beat Google in a technological race, especially when adopting a different perspective rather than a frontal war. However, one must be aware of the risks: D-Wave's computing power might be surpassed by computers based on quantum circuit architecture, offering more use cases and depreciating QBTS technology;

The company will still face several years of net loss ahead and will need to continue to issue new shares;

Competitors with more financial resources could target D-Wave's best talents and make offers that this small company would not be able to match. The risks are real, and I expect the stock to drop further from its current price, but those who buy or hold it should not do so with a short-term perspective. Only over the years will we really see who's right about the architecture of quantum computers.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.