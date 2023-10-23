Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sally Beauty: Unconvincing Story But Incredibly Cheap Takeover Target

Oct. 23, 2023
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • SBH’s revenue has traded flat during the last decade, as management has struggled to reintroduce growth as competition has grown. Management’s attempts to achieve growth have all failed.
  • Margins have been broadly flat, however, which means the company is not completely hopeless. The issue is that we are not convinced by management’s ability to improve the company.
  • FCF generation historically has allowed for buybacks, which will likely return in the future. We are hesitant to rely on this for value, however.
  • SBH appears cheap, and likely is, although the issues it is facing are not going away and its near-term performance appears problematic. Beyond high-risk investors, we suggest patience.
  • SBH represents an attractive takeover target by a business/brand that has a better understanding of the modern-day demographic, utilizing synergies and shared strengths to create an improved combined business.

Investment Thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We believe Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) will continue to see <3% growth and market share loss, as Management is unable to improve the market perception of its brand and increase popularity. This will mean moderate

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

